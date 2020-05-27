‘We teach swimming lessons’

Vale’s municipal swimming pool, pictured here in June of 2015, may be opening late this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the city manager says he'll do what he can to keep it open later in the year.

VALE — The Vale City Council switched gears Tuesday and the town’s swimming pool could be open later in the year if permission is received from the governor.

Due to Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order banning large gatherings of people through September to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state, the council at its May 12 meeting had voted to keep the pool closed for the season.

However, the City Council was asked by a group of Vale residents to reconsider its decision and went back to an earlier plan. City Manager Russ Kirkpatrick said he had ordered the chemicals and the pool will be drained, power-washed for cleaning, refilled and the chemicals added.

“We have received a lot of feedback,” Kirkpatrick said, after the earlier meeting.

As the only public swimming pool in Malheur County, people come from the Nyssa and Ontario areas to use the Vale pool, Kirkpatrick said.

“We teach swimming lessons,” he said, adding that is important. “That is why we are getting the feedback.”

A letter has been sent to the governor on behalf of the city by state Sen. Lynn Findley requesting that the swimming pool be allowed to open.

“We will try to get an OK,” Mayor Mike McLaughlin said.

In the meantime, some of the residents at the meeting will be working to arrange for lifeguards, Kirkpatrick said, and raising money to cover the cost of certification.

