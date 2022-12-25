ONTARIO — Mike Kelly, manager of Action’s Sport Bar, shared the outcome of a recent toy drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley in a text message received on Dec. 22.
“We completed our toy drive for boys and girls club. Over $5,000 in new toys,” he said, “We really crushed it!”
Kelly said how everyone who volunteered was “very happy” with the haul of toys, which he estimates is approximately 200 items.
Among the toys were Batman, Marvel and Masters of the Universe action figures and related accessories.
Resource Development Coordinator, Madison Kendall with Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, said that Kelly called her a couple of weeks ago saying he had “a ton of toys” that had been gathered to give to local kids.
Kendall said that Kelly, who previously worked on the recent winter coat drive, got in contact with her through her mom, Sandy Kendall, who serves as resource development manager at Origins Community Outreach Initiative.
In a phone interview on Dec. 23, Kendall described how she was in for a surprise when she showed up to Action’s Sport Bar on Tuesday of this week to see what all had been gathered.
“There were so many, I was actually shocked!” she said.
Kendall said that the clubs serve many local families, including those with foster children. She said that she was able to reach out to these families and tell them to “come get what you need.”
She said that this toy drive was “random” and not something that the Clubs were expecting when Kelly reached out and offered the donated toys.
Kendall said that Kelly is very interested in helping out with future fundraising projects in the community. She said that this time of year is when “everyone really comes out of the woodwork” to do what they can to help.
“It really brings out all of the heartwarming stories,” said Kendall.
