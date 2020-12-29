We’re staying open: Plaza Inn owner decides to give outdoor dining a try during winter

ONTARIO
One restaurant which was not initially equipped for outdoor dining is going to go ahead and give it a try in order to drum up more than the current take-out business, which is all the eatery can do, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s current COVID-19 mandates.
Plaza Inn Restaurant was set up today and ready to go at 10 a.m. for outdoor dining in hopes it will bring more business — despite the fact that today’s high is not expected to get above freezing and snow showers are expected for the latter half of the week.
Tables, chairs, and some space heaters have been set up under some canopies located along the east wall of the restaurant.
Owner Jason Jungling said the heaters and some of the canopies are being provided by the City of Ontario, which is also making them available to others restaurants. Having checked online, he said prices vary from $250 to $325.
The city originally ordered 12 heaters and then ordered 12 more.
The canopies and heaters have been given to the restaurants according to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown.
He said that is with hopes they could be used in the future.
The move from the city came after Jungling had pleaded to the council at a recent meeting.
“I don’t want to be that business owner that causes this staple for Ontario to falter without a fight,” Jungling told them.
He and his wife, Salena, just purchased the business from the former owner, his father Jim Jungling this year. In fact, on Jan. 2, they transitioned from employees to owners.
The restaurant has been a mainstay in Ontario since 1997, when it was located at West Park Plaza. It was moved to its current location in the Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in 2006.
“I don’t know how it will be received,” Jungling said of the outdoor dining being offered in winter. “We might as well try.”
Jungling said his fear its that Gov. Kate Brown will change the rules again and allow indoor dining, after he has already gone through the trouble of setting up outdoors. In the first lockdown, Jungling said patrons had to move off the premises to eat their meals, they could not sit outside in their cars. This time they have been allowed to sit in their cars on the property and eat, he said.
He said the allowance for outdoor dining was a “slap in the face.”
When it comes to restaurants setting up outdoor dining adjacent to their existing building, there are no special requirements as far as licensing or inspections, according to Malheur County Environmental Health Director Craig Geddes. This is because there is no increased risk food-safety wise unless food was being made somewhere else off-site, he said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 mandates related to restaurants being closed for indoor dining were recently lifted to allow for outdoor dining.
As far as how that has to look, Geddes said that in addition to social distancing, “75% of the walls have to be open air.” People will not be allowed to put up a tent and call it outdoor dining, he clarified.
“They can basically only have one wall and then heaters,” he said.
