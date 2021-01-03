ONTARIO
The statewide mandates imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic regarding indoor dining have forced many local restaurant owners to have to alter their business models once again.
The City of Ontario in response to outcry about the tightened restrictions from Gov. Kate Brown utilized money from its Coronavirus Relief Fund to purchase patio heaters and canopies so that those interested could set up outdoor dining.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, when asked if the community would be seeing more tents being set up around town soon, replied in an email on Tuesday, “I hope so.”
He said the city provided those supplies to 7 restaurants with another “being added this week.” The list included: Brewsky’s Broiler, Second & Vine, The Plaza Inn, Romio’s Pizza & Pasta, Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub, Fiesta Guadalajara, Bert’s Growler Garage, and Belly Buster.
The newspaper reached out to the businesses to see whether they would give outdoor dining a try.
Belly Buster
One of those on the list opted not to take the city up on its offer.
Melinda Martinez, owner of local sandwich shop, Belly Buster, located on South Oregon Street, explained why she had to turn down the distribution of canopies and outdoor heaters from the city.
She said that with the location of her restaurant and no available parking lot to set up a canopy and heaters, it wouldn’t be possible for her to do outdoor dining.
Martinez said that if she had a parking lot, she’d be willing “to try it out.”
But because Belly Buster has a drive-up window, Martinez wouldn’t want to make it more difficult for those customers to have to drive around a canopy set-up on the premises. For these reasons, she said that she turned down the city’s offer.
“I don’t have a space to set it up. I don’t want to take something that I won’t be able to use,” said Martinez.
Her hope is that someone else can put it to use, she said.
Romio’s to set up in
front of eatery
Romio’s Pizza & Pasta in Downtown Ontario had received half of the equipment delivery from the city as of Thursday morning, according to manager Tamara Carrell.
“We’ve got half of it,” she said in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon.
She said the other half of the equipment they are waiting on are the canopies.
She said that when all the equipment arrives, crews from Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works department, will be “putting up concrete barriers” out near the front of the restaurant to form an outdoor dining section.
As far as the response from patrons goes, Carrell has been impressed.
“We’re very fortunate our community is amazing! It’s been phenomenal,” she said.
She said that she is hoping the restaurant receives the canopies this week as her servers like other servers, are dependent upon diners to give them tips and with the restrictions in place, these employees are being impacted.
“The servers aren’t getting their tips,” said Carrell, “My servers are the ones getting nailed by this.”
Second & Vine hopeful
to set up soon
Terry Dols, co-owner of local bistro, Second & Vine, explained how the distribution of equipment would affect the dining experience at his establishment.
“I just received a delivery from Peter [Hall] on Tuesday around noon,” explained Dols in a phone interview on Thursday morning.
He said that the heaters require assembly and that at the time of the interview, he was “almost done with that.”
Dols said that the restaurant will likely not open for outdoor dining until after the first of January “until we have a sense of what we’re going to do.”
Patrons of Second & Vine are already familiar with the outdoor dining options available as patio seating is used during summer months at the restaurant and Dols said that when they do get set up for outdoor dining, they will be positioning the canopy over the existing patio seating.
He said that there was a birthday / New Year’s Eve event scheduled for months that had to be canceled due to the restrictions on indoor dining. The facility had been reserved for this event, which would have included 30 plus guests.
“We couldn’t do anything. Our hands are tied,” said Dols.
Cold legs is one problem cited at Plaza Inn
The first to newly set up outdoor dining among those who got the equipment from the city was the Plaza Inn Restaurant. Owners set up their temporary outdoor dining canopy along the side of the restaurant itself on Tuesday. Owner Jason Jungling said in a phone interview on Thursday that he was expecting that the equipment being provided by the city was on loan, but was surprised to find out via a Facebook Messenger message from the city manager that the supplies were theirs to keep.
“I was flabbergasted. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Jungling.
He said he knew the restaurant was going to get the canopies, but he had no idea that they were going to be able to keep the heaters, too.
Jungling said that of the four heaters that were received, three were not functioning.
As a result of having only one functioning heater, Jungling put out a request on the restaurant’s Facebook page to his friends, patrons or members of the community to ask if they had a spare heater that they could use in the interim.
Jungling said he did get extra heaters following his request and picked up a spare from a friend of his on Thursday morning bringing the total to four to heat a space with four dining tables.
He said that the response from patrons has been good saying, “they would be back.” The only complaint he has received so far is that people’s legs get cold. Jungling said to help correct this concern he purchased an “air-blower” to help circulate the heat underneath the canopy better.
“We are blessed that the community has supported us like they have,” said Jungling, “I just know we’ve all been struggling.”
