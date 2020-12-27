We’re staying open: After second closure, gym owner says he ‘just got between a rock and a hard place’

ONTARIO
Gov. Kate Brown’s mandates surrounding stopping the spread of COVID-19 have included the total shuttering of certain businesses more than once this year, or the lack to operate at full capacity. Small businesses across the state are being negatively impacted by these moves and are facing major challenges to stay in business. Some have already seen their experience ratings for workers compensation insurance go higher (as much as triple), due to layoffs that were beyond their control.
In Malheur County, some businesses are taking matters into their own hands by making the difficult decision to open for business or potentially close for good.
Among some of those faced with major financial challenges due to COVID-19 closures are restaurants (not all of them have a strong take-out or curbside clientele), museums and gyms.
Jim Smith, owner of Body Shop Fitness Centers throughout the Western Treasure Valley, is among those who has recently decided not to comply with state or local mandates regarding COVID-19, but making the decision did not come lightly.
He opened his gym at 1294 S.W. Fourth Ave. in October of 2019, and says it was so successful that by January, the club was targeted to beat his Fruitland location in revenue. It was poised to do that again the next month, until everything “started going south the last week of February,” Smith said. And in March, “massive amounts of people started to back out and cancel their monthly memberships.”
Then, mandated closures started in Oregon.
“Then, when Idaho simultaneously closed things down, it was almost the nail in the coffin,” Smith said. “We almost lost everything.”
In May, while he was running as a candidate in Idaho’s Primary Election for the District 9A legislative seat, he reopened his Idaho gyms shortly before Gov. Brad Little’s staged order called for it.
“I had spent so much money on Payette and Ontario in the same year, we had no capital resources,” Smith said. “It’s a gamble when you work for yourself. Especially when COVID counters everything you’ve made.”
For Oregon’s first mandated closure of gyms (which could still be open for personal training, or outside exercise), Smith’s Ontario club was shut down for about six or eight weeks, he says, before they could reopen again in late May.
While summer wasn’t a huge money making time, it was nice to open the doors before they had to close them again in fall.
“Here we are in fall, it’s straightening out, it’s looking better,” Smith said. “It’s a skeleton staff, but we can breathe again. We’re feeling great, then all of a sudden — boom, it hits again.”
He says he believes in being obedient to his government leaders, so he closed.
“Reluctantly,” Smith said.
In less than a month, he realized he couldn’t do it anymore.
“I was at a crossroads,” Smith said. “I either open up and attempt to survive or we stay closed and I don’t open again, file bankruptcy and move the equipment to a warehouse in Payette.”
Before opening the club’s doors that were ordered to be closed, he said he called city and county officials, including Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Craig Geddes, environmental health director for Malheur County Health Department.
He asked them both, “What happens if we go ahead and open?”
Smith said that Brown told him he would prefer it if he didn’t open, and that Geddes responded by saying gyms were not under his purview, but that of Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the Oregon region. Smith said Geddes told them if he were a restaurant operating against guidelines he would shut him down.
Requests for comment from Geddes were not returned by press time.
Smith is not a fan of gyms and health clubs being put into a closure status, saying most, his own included, are very clean, spending thousands a year on disinfectant.
“Without COVID, we are clean freaks in our clubs,” he said. “Clubs are not the source of the problem — they are not hot spots for COVID.”
Smith said that he and other gym owners in the region believe the misconception that gyms are dirty and sweaty places come from the “Rocky” movie series.
Prior to reopening his Ontario club, those utilizing the club were taking advantage of his offer to continue working out at his Idaho clubs.
“And they really put the pressure” on those clubs, he said.
Smith called the loss of local jobs and businesses “absolutely horrific,” pointing out that in small businesses, owners are often the last to get paid, as employees must be paid first, even if an owner is behind on their own bills.
While he is aware COVID impacts people differently with some getting severely ill and others not (himself, included in the latter category), Smith said closures like this could be an end for the fitness industry — especially in the fall and winter, which this is the time of year when “we build our business for the year.” Furthermore, he said, people who work out are unlikely to do so when they are sick.
While recently filling in as a host for a radio talk show, Smith said he found out that since COVID hit, 37 restaurants in Boise alone have closed.
“What are we going to lose in Ontario,” he asked.
Not wanting to be among the casualties, he was forced to make the decision to stay open and face possible fines for doing so.
“I just got between a rock and a hard place,” Smith says, adding that he will stand with any of his competitors who decide to stay open. “I hope the restaurants will also stand their ground and open. I’m just heartsick that all of us are put in this position. The restaurants, the gyms — even the churches. It shouldn’t be this way.”
Help also shouldn’t only be in the form of hard-to-obtain loans, such as those available from the Small Business Administration, he said. Smith said he hasn’t spoken with a small business in the region that has successfully obtained an SBA loan. He said it’s easy for the government to say, “You need to be prepared,” when those officials keep getting a check every two weeks.
“Our leaders need to truly be leaders. They need to suffer with us and go what we go through,” he said. “This is out of our control. It’s not a matter of managing business badly. It’s a matter of something totally out of any of our own control taking over. And when certain businesses have to shut down because they are deemed non-essential or hazardous, somebody needs to help and somebody needs to step up.”
