ONTARIO
A statement posted by someone on the Argus Observer’s Facebook page in relation to the story “City of Ontario gets $360,000 for sidewalks to schools,” which ran on Wednesday, reads: “Is that work going out for bids or insider deal?”
The Argus reached out to city staff and staff from Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works department, to learn more about the bid process and what it entails.
In an email on Monday morning, Ontario City Engineer Betsy Roberts provided a glimpse into the detailed steps that are taken in order to seek out a bid for work. She explained limits for projects and purchases.
If there is a project for $10,000 or under, you can call it a small project and could actually just award that in any way deemed “practical or convenient” — which could be direct selection. I.e. we just go out and get someone to do it. The city’s financial policy requires a bid or contract document for purchases of $5,000 (less than the $10k identified by the State – see ORS 279B.065),” wrote Roberts.
Projects that are budgeted between $10,000 and $100,000, not to exceed $150,000, are categorized as “intermediate procurements.” The rules for this procedure, listed under ORS 279B.070, does give an option for budgetary amendment in excess of $150,000, but Roberts said that the city has not had to do that.
“This “informal” process is one where we select 3 contractors with valid public works license for the State, provide them a description of the work and ask for a quote. We can do this in a very short timeframe (say 3 – 5 days, or longer if desired),” explained Roberts.
She said that for projects that are above the $100,000 threshold, the bid process is done a little differently.
“And above $100,000, we conduct a formal bid process. That is where we advertise the project in the paper for 2 weeks, we have an official bid opening date an official open the bids (typically, publicly),” she said, “So, as you can see, there are specific processes we use for all public works procurement. This really keeps things fair and allows all contractors to be on the same playing field.”
