Citizens and first responders help move cages with cats and dogs out of the path of heavy smoke from a house fire at the corner of Northwest Second Street and Northwest First Avenue on Saturday morning.
ONTARIO — Several animals were safe after an apparent electrical issue caused a house fire on Saturday morning, thanks to quick action taken by a homeowner and an alert first responder.
“All animals and all humans were safe, and that’s the important part,” said Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson in a phone interview on Monday morning.
He said there were a couple of minor injuries for firefighters, with one getting a steam burn and another taking a fall when crews “charged the hose line.”
Initially Benson and crews believed the fire to be in the attic, where heavy smoke was billowing out as they arrived. However, as crews got inside to do their work, they saw most of the fire was in the basement.
He explained that it is common in older homes for the house to act like a chimney with smoke from lower floors spilling out of the upper levels of the home, including the attic.
The fire burned out the entire staircase.
“Luckily, there was no one upstairs,” Benson said.
The chief said firefighters did “an amazing job,” in working the fire. As Ontario’s ladder truck is not working, this included crews having to carry in aluminum ladders, prop them against the house and climb up with a chainsaw to cut holes for ventilation. Once inside the back door, crews found the seat of the fire and between ventilation and extinguishing efforts in the back door, were able to “turn the corner.”
“For a bit there, we were worried about losing the whole house,” the chief said.
Fruitland Fire Department, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Ontario Police and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.
The residents lost everything inside the home “because of that much smoke,” Benson said.
As to the discovery of the fire, the chief said the homeowners had left that morning to go do some work at a veterinary clinic where the wife works. She had the children in tow, as well as her husband, who was helping out with a project there.
“He had to come home and grab a tool and noticed the smoke and called us,” Benson said.
At that time, the homeowner focused on rounding up the pets and getting them into cages, having the help of a neighbor. There were cats in the house and dogs in a dog run outside. According to the chief, the man opened the bedroom window downstairs and all the cats left — except one.
“We thought we had all the animals out, then towards the middle of the fire someone saw a cat in the window,” the chief said.
Lt. Frank Grimaldo Jr. sprang into action and went in to find that it was, indeed a cat, which was panting — but safe — when he came out of the house with it.
“We treat animals not to the same level of humans, but right up there,” Benson said. “For us, they are like family — especially dogs — they are just like a human’s family. We do risk a lot for peoples’ animals.”
