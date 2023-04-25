Ways and Means visit is April 28; will you testify?

On Friday, more than 200 Oregonians attended a community hearing of the Joint Ways and Means Committee in Roseburg, as pictured. The hearing provided an opportunity to speak to lawmakers directly about where the state should direct taxpayer dollars for the upcoming 2023-2025 biennium. The lawmakers are on a tour across the state and will stop in Ontario on Friday, when they will hold a similar public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
ONTARIO — Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will be in town on Friday to hear from constituents, but it won’t be for a town hall meeting that he and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, have turned to virtual platforms for hosting. Instead, Findley will be joined in person by the full Ways and Means Committee. The lawmakers are stopping in Ontario during a statewide roadshow as it gears up to finalize where the state should direct money for the 2023-25 biennium.
Per Senate Bill 5506, this includes allocating funding for the Emergency Board and to certain state agencies for biennial expenses.
Ontario’s stop will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Four Rivers Cultural Center and citizens have been urged to testify. However, those signing up may want to practice what they are going to say, as each person who gets the opportunity to do so will be limited to 2 to 3 minutes.
Those who wish to testify, must do so in person and must pre-register, which can be done online at https://bit.ly/WM_Ont23.
According to a news release from the committee on Monday, about 200 people attended a similar hearing in Roseburg on Friday. The following day lawmakers toured several nonprofits in Roseburg and then visited Cooper Creek Reservoir with Lone Rock Resources to hear about the work done in the forests of southern Oregon.
Dozens of written testimonies have already been submitted ahead of the hearing, including from several locals. Andrea Testi, director of TVCC Small Business Development Center, and Ron Verini, with Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, wrote in about Senate Bill 5524, which contains funding for small business centers; several citizens wrote in support of Senate Bill 610, which closes the gap for SNAP benefits for non-residents; House Bill 2410, which carves out funding for Ontario Aquatic Center; and such topics as community resilience, environment and health care.
An in-person public hearing on May 3 at the Capitol will provide one more opportunity for people to testify on SB 5506.
“In the last budget, the state had a plethora of funds flowing from stimulus money from the pandemic,” Findley recently said. “This year we are facing tough revenue projections and steep falloffs of stimulus money. As such, this biennia’s Capital Construction budget will be paired down compared to the past.”
For more information about the current session, visit the Oregon Legislative Information System at https://bit.ly/OR_XGR.
