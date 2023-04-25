Ways and Means visit is April 28; will you testify?

On Friday, more than 200 Oregonians attended a community hearing of the Joint Ways and Means Committee in Roseburg, as pictured. The hearing provided an opportunity to speak to lawmakers directly about where the state should direct taxpayer dollars for the upcoming 2023-2025 biennium. The lawmakers are on a tour across the state and will stop in Ontario on Friday, when they will hold a similar public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

 Photo courtesy Oregon House Majority Office

ONTARIO — Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will be in town on Friday to hear from constituents, but it won’t be for a town hall meeting that he and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, have turned to virtual platforms for hosting. Instead, Findley will be joined in person by the full Ways and Means Committee. The lawmakers are stopping in Ontario during a statewide roadshow as it gears up to finalize where the state should direct money for the 2023-25 biennium.

Per Senate Bill 5506, this includes allocating funding for the Emergency Board and to certain state agencies for biennial expenses.



Tags

Load comments