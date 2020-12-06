VALE
Funding for watershed improvement projects locally and across the state of Oregon is in place for current conservation projects; however, funds for future projects are questionable.
This was the information shared by Ken Diebel, staff member with the Malheur Watershed Council in a report to the Malheur County Court on Wednesday.
The council promotes conservation and environmental improvements through out the Malheur Watershed, which comprises the Malheur River and its tributaries. It assists farmers and ranchers in obtaining grants to help fund projects, such as improvements on irrigation systems and water quality.
While current projects are funded, Diebel said, funding received from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has crashed with the loss of lottery dollars due to the pandemic.
During the 2019-20 biennium, the watershed council received $2.26 million in outside funding, with landowners contributing $310,000 above that. More than 80% of the money stays in Malheur County.
Completed projects included conversion of 179 acres of flood-irrigated land to sprinklers, restoration of 9,400 feet of streambank, and installation of 5,313 of fencing to control livestock.
“New grants are a problem,” Diebel said.
