MALHEUR COUNTY — Several restoration projects in Malheur County have been recommended for funding for Region 5 grant awards from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
The board announced that it was awarding 80 grants in total to organizations throughout the state to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects during its meeting in late October. There were 80 grants for projects totaling more than $11.5 million awarded during the board’s meeting which was in Tillamook.
In region 5, overall restoration projects total $1,422,932 million; technical assistance projects total $262,889; stakeholder engagement projects total $237,209 and monitoring projects total $2,156,651.
Region 5 includes Malheur County, which has been listed for $775,134 in funding for eight projects.
Details about entities with projects in Malheur County follow, listed by order of priority funding per the board. There were no monitoring projects approved locally.
Restoration
Owyhee Watershed Council was approved for $126,869 for its Jack Creek Water Quality Improvement project. Information states that the project is near Jordan Valley. For it, 143 flood-irrigated acres will be converted to border irrigation to eliminate irrigation wastewater and improve water quality in the nearby Owyhee River. The council is also expected to receive $161,570 for Owyhee Upland Vegetation Restoration. For this, noxious weeds and invasive annual grasses will be inventoried, treated and monitored in the 4-million acre Jordan Valley Cooperative Weed Management area in southern Malheur County. The work will benefit native fish and wildlife, preserve intact rangeland and promote proper livestock grazing management, according to the description.
Malheur Soil and Water Conservation District was approved for funding for projects that will convert flood-irrigated acres to sprinkler application to eliminated wastewater and improve water quality in nearby rivers. This includes $51,019 for Let’s Split the Bill, converting 25 acres west of Ontario to help Lower Willow Creek; $72,951 for Irrigating with Shoestring Water, converting another 70 acres west of Ontario to help the Lower Malheur River; and $91,585 for its Morgan Horse Derby Race project, converting 70 acres to help the Malheur River.
Malheur Watershed Council was funded for a similar conversion project dubbed Cleaning the Pool in the Snake River, which will convert 96 acres near Ontario to help the Snake River. That project is funded for $136,900.
Technical assistance
The Owyhee Watershed Council was recommended for $24,562 for its Washboard Upland Improvement Design. The designs will be developed for a livestock watering system and grazing management in the Crowley area. The goal is to improve rangeland health, livestock management and sage-grouse productivity.
Stakeholder engagement
Receiving another $109,678 in funding in this category was the Owyhee Watershed Council for its Owyhee Upland Vegetation Management project. For this, landowners and stakeholders will be engaged through meetings, workshops and one-on-one consultation to implement early detection and rapid response actions to control invasive annual grasses and noxious weeds in southern Malheur County.
“These investments support watersheds, fish and wildlife habitats, and communities,” said Lisa Charpilloz Hanson, OWEB’s executive director in a news release announcing the grants. “They will help landscapes recover from wildfire and be more resilient in the future. They will provide cool water for salmon, steelhead, and trout and improve habitat for sage-grouse and other species. These investments showcase Oregon’s commitment to healthy and sustainable landscapes.”
Funding for the projects comes from the Oregon Lottery and the Federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund (provided by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration).
