MALHEUR COUNTY — Several restoration projects in Malheur County have been recommended for funding for Region 5 grant awards from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.

The board announced that it was awarding 80 grants in total to organizations throughout the state to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects during its meeting in late October. There were 80 grants for projects totaling more than $11.5 million awarded during the board’s meeting which was in Tillamook.



