Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change

Attendees of the final Ontario City Council meeting of 2022 listen as Susanne Berg tells the council about how she recently experienced her water getting shut off, due to inadvertently missing a payment for one month. Furthermore, she said she didn’t get a letter stating her water would be shut off until a week after the city did so. While she was able to get her water turned back on the next day, she is concerned about other citizens who may not be in such a position, especially with not being properly notified ahead of time.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — When Susanne Berg got home the night of Dec. 19 to find no running water at home, she thought it was likely due to a city issue, such as a broken pipe. However, when she contacted city officials she was surprised to find the reason she had no water was that it had been shut off by the city for missing her November payment. But, Berg says the city never notified her ahead of time and that a letter notifying her came Dec. 23 — days after her water had been shut off.

As City Hall was open the following day, Berg was able to rectify the situation as soon as possible. But she worries about other residents who might not be in the same position — especially during the middle of winter.



