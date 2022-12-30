Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change

Attendees of the final Ontario City Council meeting of 2022 listen as Susanne Berg tells the council about how she recently experienced her water getting shut off, due to inadvertently missing a payment for one month. Furthermore, she said she didn’t get a letter stating her water would be shut off until a week after the city did so. While she was able to get her water turned back on the next day, she is concerned about other citizens who may not be in such a position, especially with not being properly notified ahead of time.
ONTARIO — When Susanne Berg got home the night of Dec. 19 to find no running water at home, she thought it was likely due to a city issue, such as a broken pipe. However, when she contacted city officials she was surprised to find the reason she had no water was that it had been shut off by the city for missing her November payment. But, Berg says the city never notified her ahead of time and that a letter notifying her came Dec. 23 — days after her water had been shut off.
As City Hall was open the following day, Berg was able to rectify the situation as soon as possible. But she worries about other residents who might not be in the same position — especially during the middle of winter.
Berg told her story to the Ontario City Council during the public comments section of its meeting on Tuesday, after which Mayor Riley Hill said, “I’m sure the city manager heard you loud and clear.”
City Manager Dan Cummings replied, “We will check into it mayor.”
During her comments, Berg explained how she had never had a utility shut off in her life. She called the city to see what happened, expecting it to be a problem with a city pipe breaking or something along the lines. Berg said she was informed that her water had been shut off due to non-payment and that she had received a letter regarding that; however says she had not received that letter quite yet.
Berg says she was able to promptly take care of the late payment and related fees, and that it would not be a problem for her in the future.
“But the fact that it was a problem for me, I feel like that’s something the city should address,” she said. “I feel like the current policy is not a good policy.”
She said that the lady she spoke with was very kind but told her there was nothing she could do to change anything and that if Berg wanted to see it change, she would need to talk to the City Council.
The current policy, which provides a 45-day leniency is problematic for people who work a lot and may inadvertently miss a bill, Berg noted. For those who might miss one payment, by the time their next bill rolls around, they are in “short danger of being shut off,” Berg said.
“I feel like this is horrendous,” she said.
She said there are plenty of different ways to get people to pay their past due bills before taking the drastic step of shutting off water, indicating it was time to look at that policy.
“I’m actually pretty calm right now,” Berg said. “I was not very calm when I got home at 5:30 at night and I had no water.”
Overall, she is a happy Ontario citizen, Berg said, but “I would love to see this change for other people.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.