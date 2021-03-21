Water quality projects in eastern Oregon, including Malheur River, get funded

ONTARIO
Officials of the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board at its March meeting awarded 85 grants totaling more than $10 million to conservation organizations for projects to enhance fish and wildlife habitat and to improve water quality.
Among approved projects were several in Malheur County along the Malheur River with money going to either the Malheur Watershed Council or the Malheur Soil and Water Conservation District.
Most of these projects along the Malheur River have to do with water quality improvements. According to the OWEB documents, Malheur River has the second-worst water quality in the state as rated by Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Three of the projects are within 10 miles of Ontario, one is on Bully Creek, one is in the Westfall region and one is near Harper.
Projects include irrigation improvements by installing pivot systems, replacing flood irrigation, eliminating runoff containing sediment, nutrients and bacteria. The Harper projects includes protecting vegetation from unrestricted livestock access.
Total funding for the eastern Oregon restoration projects was approximately $1.111 million included funds for three projects in Baker County, one in Union County and one in Wallowa County.
