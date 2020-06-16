ONTARIO — A property owner operating a backhoe to install a water line in the 4000 block of Oak Road hit a gas line on Thursday.
Ontario Fire and Rescue did respond to the scene with Rescue 1, according to an email from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton. In addition, crews with Cascade Natural Gas were called in to shut off the line and fix the leak, according to the chief.
“Rescue 1 stayed on scene for safety purposes until the line was shut off and the leak stopped,” wrote Leighton in an email. “Dig line had been called but the operator just forgot about the marking while digging.”
In Oregon and Idaho, property owners, contractors or anyone else who is planning to dig are required to call a utility notification center at least two days ahead of work for a “locate request” on buried utilities. This allows utility companies which have underground lines in the area a chance to respond to the request and go to the address where work will be performed to mark the lines with paint or flags in order to avoid unintentional damage during the work.
According to Mark Hanson, spokesman for Cascade Natural Gas, the company can forward their cost to the responsible party.
“If someone violates the dig law and damages company property, Cascade Natural Gas will bill that person/company,” he wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
“Oregon’s administrative rules require anyone digging to call for locates, and if digging near the locates, they must hand dig,” Hanson wrote.
In addition, he says, Cascade Natural Gas will report any violations of Oregon’s dig law to one of two Oregon state agencies: Occupational Safety and Health Administration or the Public Utility Commission.
Calling ahead is not just for major excavation projects, but should be done for common projects, too, such as planting trees and shrubs, or installing fences and mailboxes, according to information to Call 811.
According to the national call-before-you-dig center, callers will need to know the exact address including the county of where the digging will take place, as well as the nearest cross street. Also noteworthy, those who plan to dig in Oregon or Idaho need to call two days ahead of time to allow utilities to respond before breaking ground.
“Once all utilities have marked their buried lines, you should dig carefully around any utility marks and consider relocating projects that are close to buried utilities,” reads the information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.