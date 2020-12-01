WEISER
Washington County Rock Club meetings are on hold until COVID-19 numbers go down, according to an update from a club member on Tuesday.
The meetings are typically held each on the second Tuesday of the month at the Weiser Public Library.
For more information, call (208) 550-9619.
