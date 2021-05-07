WEISER
After being on hold since December of 2020, due to waiting for COVID-19 case numbers to go down, members of the Washington County Rock Club have decided to reconvene monthly meetings, according to an update from a club member on Thursday.
The meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Weiser Public Library in the conference room. As such, the next meeting will be on May 11.
For more information, call (208) 550-9619.
