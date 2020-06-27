WASHINGTON COUNTY — In a news release on Friday afternoon, Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said the entity has received “presumptive notification” of the first death associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County.

According to Zogg, the individual who died was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, a confirmed COVID-19 infection and was hospitalized at the time of death.

There was no further information made available about the deceased, including the town of origin.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments