WASHINGTON COUNTY — In a news release on Friday afternoon, Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said the entity has received “presumptive notification” of the first death associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County.
According to Zogg, the individual who died was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, a confirmed COVID-19 infection and was hospitalized at the time of death.
There was no further information made available about the deceased, including the town of origin.
