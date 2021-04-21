Warning week begins Friday: Malheur County won't slide back just yet

ONTARIO
Malheur County was given a two-week reprieve and will stay in the “lower risk” level regarding the spread of COVID-19 instead of moving to a high risk level.
According to the announcement from Gov. Brown’s office on Tuesday, Malheur County qualifies for the moderate because of climbing number of cases. However, because it had just moved down from the “moderate risk” level, it will be in a two-week cautionary period, starting Friday and going through May 6 to give a chance for COVID numbers decline.
Grant and Umatilla counties will also be in the caution period.
Twenty-three counties will be in the “high risk” levels, three will be in the “moderate” level and 10 will be in “lower,” with none in the “extreme” level.
The caution period is said to give “local businesses additional certainty on their plans for operating,” according to the governor.
According to the Malheur County Health Department in a news release following the governor’s announcement, the case count between April 4 to April 17 was 27, up from 24 in the previous two weeks; the case rate was up to 84.3 from the previous 74.9; and test positivity rate was also up at 4.9%, up from the previous 4.3%.
The steady rise in cases “coupled with a concerningly low vaccine rate compared to the rest of the state” caused a note of caution from Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe. She said this “could result in increased outbreaks, illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” also noting that the county reported its first COVID-19-related death in three months this week.
“We are among a cluster of Eastern Oregon counties that are not doing that well with vaccinating. We’re at about 2,300 per 10,000 people vaccinated. The only county that’s doing worse than us is Umatilla,” she said in the release. “It’s definitely concerning.”
“According to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccination dashboard, Malheur County lags behind the statewide percentages of people vaccinated in all age groups. Also of concern is the disparity at the state level between those who identify as Hispanic/Latinx and other race and ethnic groups, shown here. Hispanic/Latinx as a group is only 19.3% vaccinated with at least one dose, behind Blacks at 19.9%, American Indian/Alaska Natives at 21%, Asians at 30.9%, Whites at 34.8%, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders at 40.4%,” reads the release. “Latinos make up about 34% of Malheur County’s population, and while vaccine data based on race/ethnicity is not available from the state for counties like Malheur, where smaller populations could make such data stigmatizing, it is likely that local vaccine rates follow a similar trend.”
Poe said getting vaccines to prevent outbreaks was practical and was common sense.
“There is no logical way for us to get out of this pandemic and back to normal life without the majority of our community immunized,” she said.
Gov. Brown last week said that Oregonians face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19, and as such should maintain social distancing precautions, including wearing masks and staying home when sick.
