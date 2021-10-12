Memorabilia from members of the United States Military is on display at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida on Oct. 7. For the second year, the nonprofit is reaching out to local students asking them to pen short essays for Veterans Day and offering cash prizes to the top three in each age group.
ONTARIO — For the second year, Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida is sponsoring an essay contest for local school students with a veterans theme.
Charlene Pelland, with VAOI, said students planning to enter the contest will be asked to write about the theme, “Why is there a special day to honor our Veterans?”
The deadline to submit essays is Nov. 5 and there are three divisions for the contest — elementary, middle and high school. The contest is open to all students, whether they attend public, private, charter and or home school.
Elementary school students must write 50 to 100 words. Middle school students must write 75 to 150 words and high school students must write 150 to 300 words.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each category — $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Entries will be judged by a committee, comprising volunteers from Veteran Advocates as well as representatives of the Argus Observer. Essays will be scored on clarity of thought (content), proper grammar, punctuation, spelling and adherence to contest theme and guidelines.
Entry packets, including a cover letter, information sheet with rules and guidelines and a paper to write the essay are available online at www.veteranadvocates.org or by emailing Pelland at veteranadv78@gmail,com. They will also be available to pick up at the front desk of the Argus Observer office, 1160 S.W. Fourth St. Teachers who want packets at their schools can contact Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida regarding delivery.
Entries can be emailed to the email address listed above or mailed to Charlene Pelland at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, 180 West Idaho Ave. Ontario. They can also be dropped off at the Veteran Advocates, but people should call ahead at (541) 889-1978.
Winners will be notified Nov. 9. Winning essays will be placed in the Veteran Advocates Military Museum, placed on the Veteran Advocates website and may be printed in the Argus Observer or special sections dedicated to Veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.