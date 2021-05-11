Wanted: Youth to exercise in the Japanese garden in June

ONTARIO
A program designed to keep kids on their feet, which is in line with a local nonprofit’s efforts to keep the community healthy through creative programming, will be offered each Wednesday in June for first- through sixth-graders.
According to a news release from Four Rivers Cultural Center, free Kidz Zumba, which features kid-friendly routines based on original Zumba choreography. The classes will be held outside in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, so attendees are urged to wear sunscreen and comfortable clothing for exercising outdoors.
“This class will help children develop a healthy lifestyle by incorporating fitness as a natural part of their lives,” reads the release. “Children will get the chance to dance and explore a different culture while making fitness fun.”
The classes will be 30 minutes each and will be offered in two sessions. The first session, for first- through third-graders will be from 10:10 to 10:40 a.m., and the second session for fourth- through sixth-graders from 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
Participants will need to observe social distancing measures due to COVID-19, which includes wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of space between others.
“When you practice safety we can continue to bring our amazing programming to you,” reads the release.Registration opens soon. For more information, contact the Cultural Center at development@frcc.com or call (541) 889-8191.
