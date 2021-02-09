Want to serve on a volunteer board? Many seats open on local districts boards; deadline to file for election is March 18

VALE
The filing period for people seeking election and re-election to district boards is now open; the filing deadline is March 18, with the election on May 18.
Each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or nominating petition with the county elections department. Filing forms are available at Malheur County Clerk’s office in Vale, the respective district office, or on the County Clerk’s website, https://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/.
Districts having elections include Treasure Valley Community College, the Malheur Education Service District, all public school district in the county, rural road assessment districts, rural fire protection districts, cemetery districts, the Malheur Memorial Health District, Pioneer Nursing Home Health District, Ontario Library District and Ontario Recreation District.
TVCC board members whose current terms expire at the end of June include John Hall, Betty Carter, Roger Findley and Darlene McConnell; and terms on the Malheur ESD expiring are Dennis Hironaka, Don Bullard and Don Hodge.
School board members whose terms expire include Craig Geddes, Renae Corn, Blanca Redriguez and Derrick Draper, of Ontario School District; Bret Johnson, Torie Ramirez, Pat Morinaka, Kim Stipe and Bob Fehlman, of Nyssa School District; Sally Baker, Joe White and Sharona Olsen, of Annex School District; Jeffery Romans, James Joyce and Lisa Fisher, of Harper School District; Quinten Shenk, Jacob Speelmon and Ryan Martin, of Adrian School District; and Jason Chamberlain, Darlene McConnell, Randy Seals and David Wenger, of Vale School District.
Malheur Memorial Health District board members whose terms expire this year include Christopher Stam, Kim Stipe and Joe Farmer.
Pioneer Nursing Home directors up for election include John Nalivka and Dennis Buttis.
The Ontario Library District Board members whose terms expire are Cindi Holderman, Jean Findley and Patrick Barfield.
Ontario Recreation District board has three board members whose terms expire: Mary Jo Evers, Matt Mejia and Megan Cook.
