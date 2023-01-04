Want to see the Oregon-Idaho border shift? Either way, you can talk about it

A map that shows the footprint of Oregon counties sought to be moved into Idaho as proposed by Greater Idaho falsely states that Malheur County is among those which have "voted for joining Idaho." At no time have Malheur County voters weighed in on whether to join Idaho, only whether to have discussions surrounding the topic.
VALE — Talks about shifting Oregon-Idaho border will continue this month, due to a ballot measure requiring county officials to host such meetings three times a year.
The measure that voters narrowly passed (54% of 35% registered-voter turnout) in Malheur County in 2021 has no sunset. As such, Malheur County Court must host the meetings indefinitely — unless an initiative petition to stop the talks is filed and subsequently passed.
The first meeting of 2023 is set for Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. and will take place in the Malheur County Courthouse.
Per Initiative Measure No. 23-64, the county must have meetings in January, May and September to talk about — not enact — Greater Idaho.
Meetings for this purpose have been sparsely attended since they began with an average of 10 to 15 in attendance for the majority of them.
Greater Idaho organizers have seen the passing of similar ballot measures in 11 eastern Oregon counties and last week submitted a petition to see if Wallowa County voters also favor the idea.
Since voters first passed the initiative to have talks over the proposal, Greater Idaho organizers significantly reduced the footprint sought in the initial border-shift proposal. A map that once reached across to the coast and dipped into California and Washington, now has a narrower focus: 15 conservative, rural Oregon counties.
“The movement's volunteers are asking Oregon Senate president nominee Rob Wagner to allow a hearing on their bill in January,” reads a news release on Dec. 29 from the Greater Idaho movement. “The bill would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential of moving the border,” reads the release.
The release also cites a poll of “northwestern Oregon voters,” in which only 3% of respondents “think keeping eastern and southern Oregon in the state is worth the cost.” However, that was the only mention of the survey, which included a total of 13 questions overall, according to a summary of the poll housed by SurveyUSA. The poll was of 1,250 adults (1,068 of whom were registered voters).
Other questions included whether the government should look into the causes of discontent in eastern and southern Oregon then consider how to respond (81% said yes) and whether Oregon should allow counties to become part of Idaho (only 22% responded with ‘definitely’’).
When asked what the best argument would be for disallowing counties to separate from Oregon, 21% of those polled didn’t like the 10 options provided, with the next highest number of respondents (20%) saying it would cause Oregon politics to be more dominated by Democrats.”
Opponents of the proposal have repeatedly cited “disingenuous” tactics used by Greater Idaho supporters in getting ballot measures passed. Locally, the measure carved out a rule for talks; however, since then Greater Idaho organizers continue to insist that wanting to have talks about the border change equally implies wanting the border to change.
Furthermore, in a map on its website, Greater Idaho shows counties that have passed ballot measures to talk about moving the border. It inaccurately states that some of the counties "have voted to join Idaho," including Malheur County. At no time have Malheur County citizens taken a vote on whether to actually shift the border.
