Want to see the Oregon-Idaho border shift? Either way, you can talk about it

A map that shows the footprint of Oregon counties sought to be moved into Idaho as proposed by Greater Idaho falsely states that Malheur County is among those which have "voted for joining Idaho." At no time have Malheur County voters weighed in on whether to join Idaho, only whether to have discussions surrounding the topic.

 Screenshot from greateridaho.org

VALE — Talks about shifting Oregon-Idaho border will continue this month, due to a ballot measure requiring county officials to host such meetings three times a year.

The measure that voters narrowly passed (54% of 35% registered-voter turnout) in Malheur County in 2021 has no sunset. As such, Malheur County Court must host the meetings indefinitely — unless an initiative petition to stop the talks is filed and subsequently passed.



