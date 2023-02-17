Matt Stringer is sworn in as a board member to the Ontario School Board of Directors in July of 2021. Voters elected him during the Special District Election in May of 2021. This year's election is May 16 with a March 16 filing deadline.
VALE — People looking to make a difference in their community will have the opportunity to do so through the position of an elected office for local special districts. These districts have board of directors for schools, including Treasure Valley Community College, education service, rural road assessment, fire protection, cemetery, health, library and recreation.
Those wishing to run for office must file the necessary document — a declaration of petition of candidacy or petition for nomination for office — by 5 p.m. March 16.
Those forms are available at the Malheur County Clerk’s Office, 251 B St. W. and online at https://bit.ly/MC_elex.
The election will be May 16 and, as usual, will be conducted by mail.
Information follows on available positions and terms.
School districts
• TVCC Board, four for four-years
• Malher Education Service, four for four years
• Jordan Valley, two for four years
• Ontario, two for four years and one for two years
• Juntura, two for four years
• Nyssa, three for four years
• Annex, two for four years
• McDermitt, two for four years
• Adrian, two for four years
• Harper, two for four years
• Arock, two for four years
• Vale, two for four years
Rural road assessment districts
• Nyssa, two for four years
• Ontario, one for four years
• Juntura, two for two years, one for four years
• Ironside, one for four years
Fire protection districts
• Adrian, three for four years
• Annex, two for four years
• Nyssa, three for four years
• Ontario, two for four years
• Vale, three for four years
Cemetery districts
• Dell-Brogan, one for four years
• Fairview, one for four years
• Hilltop Memorial, two for four years
• Ironside, one for four years
• Jordan Valley, one for four years,
• Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance, one for four years
• Valley View, one for four years
Health districts
• Malheur Memorial, two for four years
• Pioneer Nursing Home, three for four years
Other districts
Ontario Library District: one for two years, two for four years
Ontario Recreation District, two for four years
For more information, phone the clerk's office at (541) 473-5151.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.