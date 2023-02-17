Stringer sworn in to school board

Matt Stringer is sworn in as a board member to the Ontario School Board of Directors in July of 2021. Voters elected him during the Special District Election in May of 2021. This year's election is May 16 with a March 16 filing deadline.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

VALE — People looking to make a difference in their community will have the opportunity to do so through the position of an elected office for local special districts. These districts have board of directors for schools, including Treasure Valley Community College, education service, rural road assessment, fire protection, cemetery, health, library and recreation.

Those wishing to run for office must file the necessary document — a declaration of petition of candidacy or petition for nomination for office — by 5 p.m. March 16.



