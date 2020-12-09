Want to go plogging? Volunteers sought to clean up city this Saturday

ONTARIO
Imagine going for a hike, jog, run or stroll through your neighborhood and improving your environment while you do it. That’s what members of the Kiwanis Club of Ontario and Friends
of the Owyhee will be doing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and anybody who would like to join is encouraged to join them.
The groups are dubbing the event a Plogging City Cleanup.
Plogging is a fitness craze concept that was born in Sweden in 2016 and started gaining popularity around the world.
The idea is that people who are out jogging (or walking, hiking, running) pick up litter along the way, and the concept is typically carried out in a group activity.
All one has to do to join Saturday’s clean-up is bring their own mask, gloves and garbage bags and meet up with the group (while staying socially distanced), at 10 a.m. in the West Park Plaza parking lot on Southwest Fourth Avenue near the Verde Drive access point.
Kiwanian Janet Komoto says they grabbers for picking up trash will be provided during check-in. Hand sanitizer will also be available.
From there, volunteers will be on their own, as the function is not intended to be a group gathering.
“Volunteers will drive their own vehicle with passengers to the check-in, sign a waiver, get some gear, we will suggest an area, then be on your own to pick up garbage wherever you can,” reads information on the event.
At 2 p.m., volunteers can drop garbage bags back off at the check-in point.
Participants are urged to bring plant of water and to wear proper clothing for the weather.
The flyer explains why Kiwanians and Friends are hosting the cleanup.
“The unsightly roadside garbage looks bad and may be washed into the Snake River.”
Those who cannot make it are urged to watch Friends of the Owyhee on their Facebook page and website for more upcoming opportunities.
For more information, email gwblair52@comcast.net or sammyc@owyheefriends.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.