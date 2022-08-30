Want to explore solar energy at home or business?

Those in looking to explore solar energy options for their home or business in Malheur County have several options. This includes installing equipment at home or hooking into a larger project, such as one expected to come online in Ontario in the second quarter of 2023.

 Stock art

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MALHEUR COUNTY — With clean energy a primary focus of late, some eastern Oregonians might want to know about how they can begin to take advantage of solar energy rebates and tax credits for home and business in the near future. Furthermore, eastern Oregonians also might want to know about a solar energy project planned in 2023, including a local one.

“Starting in 2023, eastern Oregon residents and businesses can subscribe to solar projects through the Oregon Community Solar Program,” wrote Chris Wilson, with Energy Trust of Oregon, in a recent email. “If customers subscribe to a Community Solar Project, they can get a credit on their utility bill for their portion of the energy generated by the project.”



Tags

Load comments