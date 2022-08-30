Want to explore solar energy at home or business?

Those in looking to explore solar energy options for their home or business in Malheur County have several options. This includes installing equipment at home or hooking into a larger project, such as one expected to come online in Ontario in the second quarter of 2023.
MALHEUR COUNTY — With clean energy a primary focus of late, some eastern Oregonians might want to know about how they can begin to take advantage of solar energy rebates and tax credits for home and business in the near future. Furthermore, eastern Oregonians also might want to know about a solar energy project planned in 2023, including a local one.
“Starting in 2023, eastern Oregon residents and businesses can subscribe to solar projects through the Oregon Community Solar Program,” wrote Chris Wilson, with Energy Trust of Oregon, in a recent email. “If customers subscribe to a Community Solar Project, they can get a credit on their utility bill for their portion of the energy generated by the project.”
ONTARIO PROJECT IN THE WORKS
Known as the Verde Light Power Project, the 2.95 megawatt project will be sited on industrial property in Ontario, according to information posted on the Oregon Community Solar Program’s website.
The project will be “designed to subscribe low income multifamily housing, public service buildings and community service organizations to the extent possible,” according to the information.
While the project is not currently enrolling participants, it is expected to be coming online at 1900 Malheur Dr. in the second quarter of 2023.
Although estimated average saving for participating in the project have not yet been calculated, the information does state that there will be administration fees included in a subscription rate and there can be project manager fees. However, it goes on to state that low-income subscribers will not be subject to administration fees or project manager fees. The subscription manager is listed as Fleet Development.
For those not wanting to wait until next year, one way to get started now is by reaching out to Energy Trust of Oregon. The nonprofit helps Oregon residential, business and nonprofit utility ratepayers use less energy, save on energy costs and move to renewable resources, according to information on its website.
Chris Wilson, with Energy Trust of Oregon, explained more in a recent email.
He said the nonprofit can help people interested in exploring solar energy by connecting them with contractors in their area who know about available incentives from local utilities.
“In addition to those local incentives, solar trade ally contractors will also be able to help customers understand if they are eligible for Oregon state rebates and federal tax credits,” Wilson explained.
He said for those interested in solar energy, a simple first step is to complete a solar bid request form through Energy Trust. Those are available online at energytrust.org/solarbid.
From there, Energy Trust will connect the person with three solar contractors that serve Malheur County.
IDAHO POWER
Wilson also noted that Idaho Power, the electric utility provider for Malheur County, offers up an abundance of information related to green energy options for its customers. Among a host of information about clean energy, the site includes information about solar power options and customer generation (including rooftop solar) and how customers can connect to the grid.
On Idaho Power’s Green Choices webpage, customers can estimate their solar costs as well as find a host of educational information related to the utility’s policies, rules, pending cases, studies and more.
Furthermore, a person can apply to connect an existing system to the grid.
Idaho Power also warns people to be cautious of misinformation and scams. This includes how the utility company is not asking customer to purchase rooftop solar and is not partnering with or endorsing installation companies; as well as how the company nor any government entities are giving rebates, although notes some tax credits may exist; how customers with solar panels will still have a power bill; and, lastly, how Idaho Power has “not received a government mandate related to clean energy.” However, it goes on to state its company goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045, stating that renewable resources, such as solar power, “will help us reach that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.