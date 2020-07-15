ONTARIO – Following a company-wide decision, Walmart will soon require all shoppers to wear a face covering.
This was announced in a news release from Walmart on Wednesday morning. The rule will go into effect starting on Monday, and is a way to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the release states.
The release adds that about 65% of Walmarts (and Sam’s Club stores) are in areas where there is a government mandate on face coverings.
The State of Oregon has been under a state-wide mandate for wearing masks since the beginning of July, when Oregon Gov. Kate Brown required all Oregonians to wear a mask indoors. On Monday, Brown added to the mask mandate, making it mandatory to wear a mask in outdoor spaces where social distancing is impossible.
As of Wednesday morning, Payette County does not have any mask mandate for public spaces. It is required to wear a mask in government offices, however. Many other counties in Idaho have recently enforced mask mandates, including Ada County.
The news release from Walmart also adds that the company has created a “Health Ambassador” position, which will be stationed at entrances to remind people of the new requirements.
“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the release states. “… We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.
The release adds that all stores will be restricted to a single entrance. Currently, the Walmart in Ontario has two entrances (east, by the produce, and west, by the pharmacy).
The Ontario Walmart has already added one-way aisles.
