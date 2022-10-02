The Fruitland High School marching band warms up the crowd ahead of the Ontario Walmart’s grand reopening celebration Friday morning. The event celebrates the store’s newly-completed remodel, the first such project carried out in two decades. It featured local dignitaries, many of whom accepted donations on behalf of their organizations through the Walmart Foundation.
General Manager John Jenkins presents Better Together, Inc. a $2,000 check on behalf of the Walmart Foundation. Others receiving donations from Walmart included Ontario Police Department and Ontario Fire & Rescue received $1,500 each; Fruitland High School received $1,000; $2,500 went to Treasure Valley Community College and The Ho Ho Foundation received $2,000.
