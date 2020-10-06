NEW PLYMOUTH
Sunny’s Rally, the memorial car show honoring the memories of two late residents of the Western Treasure Valley, drew crowds of attendees to check out some of the classic and vintage model vehicles on display on Saturday afternoon at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth.
Event organizers Don Littlefield and Brian Harris explained more about the significance of this event when the Argus caught up with them last month.
This year marks the fourth year for Sunny’s Rally and according to Littlefield, the event has gotten so big that they have had to get catering.
Harris said that last year’s event featured about 120 cars, he also remarked that this event is dependent on the weather.
Saturday’s event brought out enough classic cars to cover most of the Kiwanis Park lawn, leaving a section of grass for people to participate in a game of horseshoes.
The trophies for competitive categories at each year’s car show are welded together by students from New Plymouth High School, namely the FFA students, and they are allowed to get as creative as they want.
Speaking to the crowd, Littlefield thanked everyone for their support and reminded people that any profits that are generated from this event will go toward a scholarship for a New Plymouth High School Ag student. Last year’s event allowed the organizers to give away a scholarship worth $1,200.
