VALE
The latest update for the 2021 Special District Director Election came in at 1 a.m. this morning. Ballot boxes closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results, including voter percentage turnouts, remain unofficial until they are finalized by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter on June 2.
“Majority will be complete by the time we go home tonight though,” she wrote in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday afternoon.
At 8:49 a.m. today, Trotter said 5,937 of the 17,053 registered voters had returned their ballots.
Noteworthy highlights are that Malheur County Commissioners will have to meet three times per year to discuss “promoting Malheur County’s interest in moving the Oregon-Idaho border.” Preliminary results show 3,050 yes votes compared to 2,572 no votes.
Of the 85 available seats on 32 school, cemetery, health, recreation and health board boards, 68 incumbents filed.
One board, the Ironside Road District, did not have any candidates for the sole two seats available.
“We will be identifying the write-in names and the top 2 vote getters in the Ironside Road District will be offered the positions,” said Trotter as to how those seats would be filled.
For Treasure Valley Community College, Ken Hart pulled ahead of Christopher Plummer for the Position 6 seat currently held by Darlene McConnell, and Dirk DeBoer came out ahead of Cydney Cooke in the race for Position 1, currently held by John Hall. Incumbents Betty Carter and Roger Findley were unchallenged on the ballot for their positions.
In the Ontario School District, Craig Geddes came out ahead of Martin Mendoza, Jr. for the Position 1 seat, which Geddes was appointed to in September of 2020. Matt Stringer lead the race for Position 2, the seat being vacated by Chairwoman Renae Corn. Jeff Schauer, who was in the race for that seat, had dropped out of the race, but not in time to be of the ballot, and as such, he still garnered votes. For Position 3, incumbent Blanca Rodriguez lead the votes to keep her seat beating out Cydney Cooke and Tony Cade, the latter of whom has filed a lawsuit against the school district. Although he unofficially resigned in April, incumbent Derrick Draper was still in the race to keep his Position 4 this election; however Tom Greco won that bid.
On the Nyssa School Board, only one incumbent, Pat Morinaka, pulled ahead of challengers. For Position 3, incumbent Brett Johnson trailed behind Raymond Rau, who is also the city of Nyssa’s police chief and assistant city manager. For Position 4, incumbent Torie Ramirez also trailed her challengers, with Greg Armenta and Susan Ramos, the latter of whom garnered the most votes for that seat. Morinaka earned the most votes for Position 5, having ran against Tammie Briner. Incumbent Kim Stipe had more votes than one of her Position 6 challenger’s, Jason Berry; however, Alesha Munk, pulled ahead in that race. Incumbent Robert Fehlman lost his bid to keep his Position 7 seat to Megan Robbins.
For the Adrian School Board, Zone 2 incumbent Jacob Speelman trailed behind Eric White, and Ryan Martin is leading the race against Julene Brown to keep his Zone 3 seat. Quinten P Shenk ran unopposed for Zone 1.
In the Vale School District, Jessica Kulm trailed behind Ryan Bates, who garnered the most votes for Poosition 5, currently held by David Wenger. Jason Johnson ran unopposed for Position 4, now held by Randy Seals. Jason Chamberlain and Darlene McConnell ran unopposed for their positions.
A complete list of unofficial results is available in the online version of this story.
Write-in candidates which will be identified are indicated with an asterisk.
{span class=”print_trim”}Dell-Brogan Cemetery District (Vote for 2)
Marjorie Smith: 71
Jeannie Netcher: 66
Write-ins: 0
Fairview Cemetery District
Position #1
Todd Johnson: 69
Write-ins: 0
Position #2
Shelly D Johnson: 66
Write-ins: 0
Hilltop Memorial Cemetery District (Vote for 1)
Sandra Smallwood: 647
Write-ins: 0
Ironside Cemetery District (Vote for 2)
Dona M Sperl: 24
Rowena E Lytle: 17
Write-ins: 3
Jordan Valley Cemetery District (Vote for 2)
Anne Stephens: 165
Sheryl Anderson: 128
Write-ins: 0
Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District (Vote for 2)
Julene Bowns: 277
Shagay J Jones: 231
Write-ins: 2
Valley View Cemetery District (Vote for 2)
Bobbi Buttice: 559
Nancy A Anthony: 616
Write-ins: 10
County Measure 23-64
Requires County Court meetings regarding relocation of Oregon-Idaho border. Question: Shall the County Court meet three times annually to discuss promoting Malheur County’s interests regarding relocation of the Oregon-Idaho Border?
Yes: 3,050
No: 2,572
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.