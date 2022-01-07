VALE — In addition to statewide elections in Oregon, 2022 elections in Malheur County will include five local seats for local county and state offices, some of which will appear on the Primary ballot.
Positions in Malheur County that are up for election this year include county commissioner, county clerk, county treasurer, county judge for the county court, and district attorney, with the latter two seats being state filings.
According to information on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website as of Jan. 5, two candidates have filed for county judge, including incumbent Dan Joyce and Tom Vialpando, the latter of whom is currently the city manager of Vale. Additionally, it states that incumbent Dave Goldthorpe will seek to be re-elected to the office of district attorney.
According to information on the Malheur County Clerk’s website as of Jan. 5, incumbents Don Hodge, Gayle Trotter and Jennifer Forsyth are also seeking re-election to their respective seats as commissioner, clerk and treasurer, all of which are four-year terms for the county.
In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Trotter confirmed how local candidates end up on the Primary ballot.
For the seats of clerk, treasurer and sheriff, the Oregon Constitution requires voters to decide in November’s General Election — unless there are three or more candidates by the filing deadline for the May Primary Election.
If there were, the Primary would then act as a run-off election, with the top vote-getter moving to the General Election for a final vote.
As they are state seats, the races for district attorney and county judge will be on the ballot in May; however, if they do not end up with a challenger in the May election, Trotter said they could win, not having to go on to the General Election, but not taking office until the following January.
Seats for county commissioner “no matter what” will always be on the Primary ballot with whomever wins that ticket moving on to November’s ballot.
The deadline for candidates to file to run in the Primary Election is March 8, with election day on May 17.
The last day for new Oregon voters to register for the Primary Election is April 26 and postmarks do count.
It is noteworthy that Oregon’s Primary is closed.
This means only registered voters of a major political party can vote for partisan offices in that election, according to the Oregon Secretary of State. Voters not registered in one of those political parties will still receive a ballot in May to vote on nonpartisan contests that make it on that ballot. For those contests, all registered voters can participate.
During the General Election, voters can decide on any candidate, even if they are not from the same party.
Per tradition since 1981, registered voters in Oregon age 16 and older will be receive their ballots by mail.
Those ballots can be returned via that same route at least five business days before the election or by dropping them in an official ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. on election day.
Ballots will go out in April, with military and absentee ballots mailed out on or before April 1; out-of-state absentee ballots mailed on April 18; and local ballots mailed out by April 27.
