VALE
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe will be serving his constituents for another four years, as voters elected him over his opponent, Casey J. Walker, during Tuesday’s General Election. Wolfe earned 6,134 votes over Walker’s 4,385, according to unofficial results posted by the Malheur County Clerk on Tuesday night. There were also 15 write-in votes.
“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue to serve as sheriff of Malheur County,” Wolfe said during a phone interview this morning. “We are going to to keep working hard and keep serving as best we can.”
He said there were a couple of ballot measures that passed in Oregon that concerned him, specifically Measures 109 and 110, with the latter being a top concern.
“I believe that its going to increase our number of property crimes, person crimes, and i think it’s going to add to number of homeless people residing in Mal County,” Wolfe said, of Measure 110. “It basically decriminalizes the possession of meth, heroin and cocaine. It is now a violation or infraction so it’s a $165 ticket.”
When asked about the measure’s significance in no longer reporting a minor’s possession of those drugs to parents, Wolfe said his office’s policy is that they will continue to inform parents, saying as a parent he understands the importance of knowing.
“If my kids did it, I better get a call, because that’s part of being a parent,” he said. “Until they are 18, I am responsible for their action.”
As far as Measure 109 passing, which allows the use of psilocybin in clinical settings, Wolfe said he and his team will be looking closer into that law surrounding psychedelic mushrooms at an upcoming meeting.
“I’m just not sure,” he said of what the law entails. “Anytime we crack that door open, there’s more chances for abuse. We will be vetting that out in our command meeting next week and studying that a lot closer.”
Upcoming goals for the sheriff include more public reporting about criminal activity using social media as a tool for doing that, too, as he realizes so many people are engaged to that style of news.
He says he hopes this will help break down the misconceptions out there, so people can understand what all the Sheriff’s Office does for them.
This includes “how active we are on the streets jail, Probation and Parole, dispatch — how busy those folks are and the extent they go to to keep their community and county safe.”
Other than that, Wolfe isn’t planning a lot of changes, but says at his weekly command meetings, there is always one topic that comes up.
“What can we do better tomorrow than what we’re doing today,” he said.
Part of that is staying within budget constraints, Wolfe said.
However, some things he would like to change are out of his control, he says, including reopening the jail to just start taking people in who are arrested.
Wolfe has to adhere to OSHA guidelines as far as capacity and social distancing mandates, he said. That’s why they are only taking in certain criminals right now.
“And that bothers me, but it is far beyond our control,” he said.
Wolfe reiterated that he is “grateful and humble” that voters re-elected him for the position.
“It’s not only an honor, but something that I take very seriously and not lightly,” he said.
