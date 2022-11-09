Voters OK 3% pot tax for Malheur County

A jar of marijuana flower is shown at a recreational marijuana retailer in Huntington in July of 2017. Should a county wide ban ever be overturned by petitioners, Malheur County will see a 3% sales tax on the retail sales of that product.
MALHEUR COUNTY — About 75% of voters want Malheur County to be able to collect a 3% tax on the retail sale of marijuana items — even though a ban has not been overturned. Now, if petitioners should overturn the ban enacted by the county’s governing body, the county will see a financial benefit.
Malheur County Court passed Ordinance 229 and adopted accompanying Resolution R22-23 in August “just in case.” Due to a new state law, a tax on marijuana goods can now only be passed during statewide general elections.
Language in the county’s resolution states “currently there are two such petitions circulating to allow” marijuana businesses in the county.
However, those petitions weren’t on November’s ballot, as the deadline to do that was Aug. 10. According to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, no signatures were turned in by that deadline.
The petitions are still being circulating, however, and petitioners have two years from their initial filing date to gather those.
Initiative Petition 2022-23-02, filed by Cora Voight and Dan Shy, was approved to circulate for signatures on March 26, 2021. It will require 539 valid signatures. Initiative Petition 2022-23-3, filed by John Belville and Laura Duckworth, was approved to circulate for signatures on July 23, 2021.
This is not the first time the county has went out for a sales tax on recreational marijuana due to petitioners working to overturn the ban. In 2018, the county’s governing body took similar action when Stormy Ray was working on a petition. Malheur County Court had taken action to impose a 3% tax after the initiative petition was launched. However, the failure of that petition ended the county’s action.
This time, the ballot measure for a sales tax on recreational marijuana was not tied to the success of any petition.
Local taxes for recreational marijuana set by incorporated or unincorporated areas are on top of the state’s 17% tax on those goods. The state’s cap for those local taxes is 3%, all which must be approved by voters.
Possession and use of recreational marijuana has been legal in Oregon since 2015, when voters first passed Measure 91, which included a provision for local governing bodies to ban such facilities if the majority of voters in the local area had voted against it. Malheur County Court enacted its ban in 2015.
