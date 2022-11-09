Voters OK 3% pot tax for Malheur County

A jar of marijuana flower is shown at a recreational marijuana retailer in Huntington in July of 2017. Should a county wide ban ever be overturned by petitioners, Malheur County will see a 3% sales tax on the retail sales of that product.

 Argus Observer, file

MALHEUR COUNTY — About 75% of voters want Malheur County to be able to collect a 3% tax on the retail sale of marijuana items — even though a ban has not been overturned. Now, if petitioners should overturn the ban enacted by the county’s governing body, the county will see a financial benefit.

Malheur County Court passed Ordinance 229 and adopted accompanying Resolution R22-23 in August “just in case.” Due to a new state law, a tax on marijuana goods can now only be passed during statewide general elections.



