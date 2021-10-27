Voters could see 1% hike in TOT tax in May

ONTARIO — Keeping Ontario’s recent history regarding the closure of its municipal pool in mind, the Ontario City Council listened to a proposal from citizen Bob Boyd and Councilor Ken Hart regarding how the city might help keep the facility going once it is open again.
The city no longer owns the pool, having transferred ownership of it and related properties to the Ontario Recreation District after voters approved the formation of it in 2018. Prior to that, the pool had been closed since 2013 after maintenance costs became too prohibitive.
During public comments council’s meeting on Tuesday, Boyd stated that the Recreation District is committed to bringing the pool back with funds from taxpayers, assistance from the city and a future fundraiser. He said plans are to complete it by the end of summer 2023 or sooner, stating that a community survey shows it as a top priority.
Boyd reminded members of the City Council that the reason the pool was closed previously was due to maintenance, stating that “it doesn’t make sense to build it with the danger of it closing.”
As such, he pitched a proposal to ensure operation in future years: a 1% increase in the city’s transient occupancy tax that could be split between the pool and Malheur County fairgrounds.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Adam Brown stated that the city’s current TOT tax is 9% and explained that it is split up in multiple ways in multiple funds. He explained that Councilor Ken Hart asked to see whether the fairgrounds and pool fit within “tourism-related activities,” as required by the Legislature for a 70/30 distribution for such funds.
Brown explained that the facilities are both something that pull people into the city, stating as such he believed they were safely within the guidelines.
Hart stated that the idea came from a Visitor and Conventions committee meeting. He said the impact is to those people who stay at hotels or hook up at RV parks for less than 30 days, and that the extra revenue would be about $120,000 per year.
Hart proposed the city consider increasing it from 9% to 10%, with 75% of that going toward pool operations and the rest to the fairgrounds.
“Both of those institutions bring in a number of people to the city of Ontario and are assets I would like to see us invest in,” he said.
Hart proposed a two-step process in which the council would vote to agree to hike the tax only after an affirming vote by the citizens. He further proposed citizens may see that on the May ballot.
“It’s very important if we are going to increase tax in Ontario, it goes to the voters,” he said.
Mayor Riley Hill noted that was one thing the charter committee had come up with: that any additional taxes go to the voters.
“So, if the voters want it, so be it,” Hill said.
Hart clarified that the city council’s proposed charter changes would be on the May ballot which will include a Primary Election, adding that he didn’t think it would be an additional cost to the city.
No action was taken by the council. Hill concluded the discussion by stating that owners of hotels and the RV park would have a chance to comment.
