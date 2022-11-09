Voters again shoot down psilocybin for therapeutic use

While Oregon prepares to implement a new law allowing supervised use of psilocybin in certain situations, two local municipalities have banned related facilities, moving the matter back to voters to decide. Meanwhile, two other local government entities are poised to do the same.

 Screenshot via Oregon Health & Science University

MALHEUR COUNTY — For the second time in as many years, voters countywide overwhelmingly want to disallow the therapeutic use of psilocybin in Malheur County, according to unofficial results from the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. Those who voted on whether to ban psilocybin-related businesses in the cities of Adrian, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale echoed those voting on whether to ban them in the unincorporated areas of the county with a resounding ‘Yes.’

The governing bodies were going back to voters this General Election over Measure 109 passed by voters in 2020. That measure legalized the therapeutic use of psilocybin and was passed statewide by about a 10% margin. In Malheur County, voters overwhelmingly voted against allowing such facilities, 7,890 to 3,475.



Tags

Load comments