Voters again shoot down psilocybin for therapeutic use

While Oregon prepares to implement a new law allowing supervised use of psilocybin in certain situations, two local municipalities have banned related facilities, moving the matter back to voters to decide. Meanwhile, two other local government entities are poised to do the same.
MALHEUR COUNTY — For the second time in as many years, voters countywide overwhelmingly want to disallow the therapeutic use of psilocybin in Malheur County, according to unofficial results from the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. Those who voted on whether to ban psilocybin-related businesses in the cities of Adrian, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale echoed those voting on whether to ban them in the unincorporated areas of the county with a resounding ‘Yes.’
The governing bodies were going back to voters this General Election over Measure 109 passed by voters in 2020. That measure legalized the therapeutic use of psilocybin and was passed statewide by about a 10% margin. In Malheur County, voters overwhelmingly voted against allowing such facilities, 7,890 to 3,475.
Similar results played out this time around with voters overwhelmingly seeking to ban the facilities. Unofficial results on Wednesday are: Malheur County, 6,321 yes, 2,501 no; Ontario, 1,866 yes, 994 no; Nyssa, 448 yes votes, 144 no; Vale, 436 yes, 163 no; Jordan Valley, 68 yes, 10 no; and Adrian, 34 yes, 15 no.
Built into Measure 109 was a way for cities and counties to go back to voters to enact a ban ahead of the state’s rollout of the program. This differed from the opt out option offered in Measure 91, which legalized the recreational use and sales of marijuana. It allowed municipalities to outright ban it if more than 50% of voters had said no.
Governing bodies of the county and aforementioned cities each enacted ordinances related to banning the use of psilocybin therapy, which would only go into effect if voters agreed.
There were about 60 cities and multiple counties in the state that were similarly deciding the ultimate fate for the state’s psilocybin program in this General Election, before the state rolls out the program in 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.