ONTARIO
The Snake River JACL is continuing its voter registration campaign in Ontario. Malheur County residents, who are a U.S. citizen and at least 17 years of age can register to vote. You will need to re-register to vote if you have 1) changed your name or 2) changed your address since the last election in 2018 or 3) would like to change your party affiliation.
Oregon voter registration forms are available at the following locations: Euvalcree, 67 S.W. Second Ave.; Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.; Ontario Chamber of Commerce, 251 S.W. Ninth St.; and Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave. To save postage or a trip to Vale, JACL is offering pick up Friday afternoons from the last three locations listed above and deliver them to the county clerk on Mondays.
The last pickup will be on Oct. 9. Forms must be turned in to county clerk offices by Oct. 13 to qualify for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Services at the clerk’s office in Vale are only available by appointment at this time, so you can always mail your form to 251 B St. West, Vale, OR 97918 or call (541) 473-5151 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment to pick up or drop off voter registration forms.
