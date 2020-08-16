VALE — Oregon has had vote-by-mail for all elections for 20 years, the first to do so in the nation, but in this election year it has become a really hot topic, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic, about whether states where voters still to go the polls can do so safely or if a mail-in system is safer.
People in those states have had to request absentee ballots, like they had to do in Idaho. In Oregon, any registered voter receives a ballot automatically. There are five states that have full vote by mail (Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah and Washington).
Oregon first tried vote by mail in 1993 in a statewide special election, with 39 percent participation, according to the Oregon Secretary of State website. A second vote by mail election was conducted in May 1995, and later that year the Legislature passed a plan to expand mail voting for primary and general elections, but the bill was vetoed by the governor.
The following year, in January, the general election in which Ron Wyden was elected to replace Bob Packwood in the U.S. Senate.
The 1996 vice presidential primary election was held by mail, which was followed by two special elections in 1997. An attempt to make it law in the Legislature that year died in a Senate Committee, even though the governor would have signed the bill.
In the 1998 primary, 41% of people registered to vote, vote absentee on a permanent basis and absentee voters cast more ballots than who voted at the polls.
Supporters of vote by mail were successful to get the issue on the ballot in the 1998 General Election and it was overwhelming approved.
Laura Fosmire, with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, wrote in an email, “Vote by mail continues to be an effective and popular way to conduct elections and voters certainly like it. Oregon continues to lead the nation in voter accessibility and our May primary broke turnout records, with more than 1.3 million voters casting a ballot.”
Gayle Trotter, Malheur County Clerk, was just starting with the Clerk’s Office when vote by mail was started and does not remember any problems early on with the system, but has a list of ongoing issues.
Besides the ballot itself, the green envelope in which a ballot is mailed in or dropped off in is very essential. One last things to be done to complete the voting process is to sign the green envelope.
It is the signature that is the main test to get a ballot counted, as it must match the signature on voter registration card of the person who turned the ballot in.
Not signing an envelope is one of the issues that can keep a ballot from being counted, Trotter said, or a signature on the envelope will be different than the one on the voter registration card.
If there is not signature or if signatures do not match, the person whose name is on the envelope will be contacted and asked to sign the envelope or update their signature on a registration card.
A problem is that cannot be corrected, Trotter said, is sometimes people will put their ballot in the security envelope only and put it in a drop box. With no identification on the security card, staff have no way to know who to contact and those ballots have to be thrown out.
Trotter said she thinks that vote by mail is better. After receiving their ballots in the mail, voters have a minimum of two weeks to think about their choices, their is not standing in line and waiting for others to vote.
County clerks have 20 days after an election to certify election results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.