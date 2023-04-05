Volunteers are being sought to help clean up streets throughout the city of Ontario on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration taking place at Moore Park. Organizer Blu Fortner aims to keep the activity as a recurring monthly event, taking place the second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
ONTARIO — It should be a bit warmer for the next city wide cleanup, which is this Saturday, but the weather forecast currently shows a 30% chance of rain in the morning. As such, volunteers will want to dress accordingly.
The cool, damp weather experienced during the March cleanup didn’t keep people away. In fact, according to organizer Blu Fortner, it was a huge success, with volunteers of all ages pitching in to clean up litter and trash throughout the city.
The cleanup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with participants needing to check in first by signing up at Moore Park, on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue. At the checkpoint, volunteers can pick up an assortment of supplies for the task. This includes grabbers, gloves and trash bags.
From there, citizens can head out to clean up spots that have been identified as areas in need of the most attention.
The cleanups attract members of many service organizations, public agencies and businesses throughout Ontario. This includes the Kiwanis Club of Ontario, Ontario Lions Club, Ontario Police and Fire departments, Adopt Ontario, Rogue Credit Union and Phi Theta Kappa. Furthermore, Ontario Sanitary provides the dumpster for trash to get put into after the cleanup.
Fortner urges more people to get involved, saying that he is hopeful to eventually get momentum or partnerships.
In a recent interview with the Argus, Fortner said a future goal of his is to expand the cleanup and he has been talking with Oregon Department of Transportation regarding how to adopt a portion of highway near the city.
He also mentioned how city wide cleanups in September and October were “record-setting,” attracting at least 24 people each. The goal is to continue the city wide clean-up efforts on the second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
“Please feel welcome to join us working together to make this a better, healthier place to live,” reads an email from Fortner.
