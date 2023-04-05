Volunteers sought for to spruce up the city on April 8

Volunteers are being sought to help clean up streets throughout the city of Ontario on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration taking place at Moore Park. Organizer Blu Fortner aims to keep the activity as a recurring monthly event, taking place the second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.

 Stock art

ONTARIO — It should be a bit warmer for the next city wide cleanup, which is this Saturday, but the weather forecast currently shows a 30% chance of rain in the morning. As such, volunteers will want to dress accordingly.

The cool, damp weather experienced during the March cleanup didn’t keep people away. In fact, according to organizer Blu Fortner, it was a huge success, with volunteers of all ages pitching in to clean up litter and trash throughout the city.



