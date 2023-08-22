Volunteers serve up benefit dinner, tour of pantry sites

About a dozen vehicles stretch out down the road in front of the Next Chapter Food Pantry on Southwest Fifth Street in Ontario in April of 2021. Volunteers will be serving a two-part benefit meal at the pantry sites on Saturday. Dessert will be served from this location at St. Matthews from 5 to 7 p.m. with dinner served from 4o to 6 p.m. at the other pantry site at the First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St. Tours of both locations will be offered.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A local nonprofit that provides food to those in need through its pantries and garden is hosting a benefit dinner on Saturday from its pantry locations. Organizers will be serving up lasagna dinner at one pantry and dessert at another so attendees can enjoy their food, as well as tour both locations and learn more about each of them.

Marilyn Rowe, volunteer and treasurer for Next Chapter, said that while volunteers are needed for food service shift at the pantry sites and working in the garden, donations are also needed.



