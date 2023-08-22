Volunteers serve up benefit dinner, tour of pantry sites

About a dozen vehicles stretch out down the road in front of the Next Chapter Food Pantry on Southwest Fifth Street in Ontario in April of 2021. Volunteers will be serving a two-part benefit meal at the pantry sites on Saturday. Dessert will be served from this location at St. Matthews from 5 to 7 p.m. with dinner served from 4o to 6 p.m. at the other pantry site at the First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St. Tours of both locations will be offered.
ONTARIO — A local nonprofit that provides food to those in need through its pantries and garden is hosting a benefit dinner on Saturday from its pantry locations. Organizers will be serving up lasagna dinner at one pantry and dessert at another so attendees can enjoy their food, as well as tour both locations and learn more about each of them.
Marilyn Rowe, volunteer and treasurer for Next Chapter, said that while volunteers are needed for food service shift at the pantry sites and working in the garden, donations are also needed.
“Donations of food are also always welcomed as the need is great. However, the pantry’s largest need is for cash contributions to meet the always increasing operating costs,” Rowe said.
In answering a plea issued in appeal letters sent to dozens of area businesses, Ag West — formerly Farm Credit Services — provided grant funding for shade trees for the garden and to cover gutters, which was much needed at both pantry locations, she said.
The dinner on Saturday will raise operational funds.
”Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden has been operating this service of emergency food for the underemployed, unemployed, families, seniors, and disabled for 17 years,” reads an email from Rowe. “Pantry volunteers work hard to supply food in an effort to end food insecurity within the community and the county.”
Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. at the pantry site at First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario, where the meal will be served in the gymnasium. Dessert will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pantry site at St. Matthew’s Church, 762 S.W. Fifth St., Ontario.
Tickets are $15 each and all proceeds will benefit the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, but also are available in advance from Ontario Community Church or from Katie Frazier at Rogue Credit Union in Ontario. Contact information is (541) 889-8140 or (208) 739-2725 or ontariopantry465@gmail.com.
