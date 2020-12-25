ONTARIO
Since its inception, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Idaho has provided a place for local veterans to gather, and socialize or get assistance. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans have not been able to meet up there; however, volunteers of the organization have been reaching out to them, particularly around the Christmas season.
“It has been hard on them,” said Charlene Pelland, with the nonprofit, about veterans not being able to stop in.
With the help of Heart ’n Home Hospice and Palliative Care, volunteers with Veteran Advocates provided vases of fresh cut flowers to about 25 veterans residing in long-term care facilities throughout the area. The veterans were also provided hand-knitted hats and socks, Pelland said.
Additionally, Veteran Advocates delivered 19 boxes of goodies to three area rest homes, according to Ron Verini, president.
Veteran Advocates volunteers have also been passing out a lot food boxes to veterans and members of the National Guard, she said, despite donations being down.
“We have not been seeing the normal donations as much,” she said. “I’ve written some grants.”
Other holiday endeavors by Veteran Advocates include Treats for Troops, which starts after Halloween. White House Dental gets area children to trade Halloween candy for cash, and then takes that candy to Veteran Advocates to be used for that project.
Despite COVID-19, candy donations did not dwindle this year.
“It was amazing how much Halloween Candy we got this year from White House Dental,” Pelland said. “Three big boxes full.”
That was added to the boxes for troops as well, and candy supply from the coffee clutch group that had not been meeting was put inside 100 food boxes that were given out in the month of November.
“I thought COVID would change the amount of candy we would receive, but if anything, we received more candy this year,” Pelland said. “What the [pandemic] has done has increased the number of food boxes we give out and the need for gas cards.”
She said among the grants she received this year was a $500 grant from Loves Truck Stop for gas cards in April, and they are all gone already. A small core group of volunteers who remain active at Veteran Advocates along with four other individuals who were working from home altogether “put in over 1,100 hours in the month of November all working to serve our Veteran Community.”
Hours for December have not yet been tallied.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.