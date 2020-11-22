PAYETTE
‘The main food drive for Help Them to Hope was a joint venture between Just Serve volunteers along with Boy Scouts this year. Bags of donated food were dropped off at the nonprofit’s warehouse in Payette as the collection for food for the annual charity drive came to a close Nov. 14. The amount of food collected was undetermined because this year the food could not be weighed due to the pandemic. In addition to the food picked up from doorsteps by volunteers, there were drop off locations in the communities of Ontario, Fruitland and New Plymouth.
After the food was delivered to the warehouse it was then sorted by the Scouts and other volunteers. Help Them to Hope is an annual Christmas Charity Drive in which foods and toys are given to families in need to help cheer up their holidays. Food will still be collected in drop boxes located in various places in local communities through the middle of December. Just Serve is a volunteer program people can sign up for of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
