Visitation, certain services at prison remain on hold

ONTARIO
The time-frame for which visitation can potentially restart at Snake River Correctional Institution is still delayed, as the prison remains in the Tier 4 status through March 24, according to an email update from Amber Campbell, public information officer late last week. In addition to visitation, the facility's Tier 4 status, prevents certain services.
According to the Oregon Department of Correction's case-tracker, there have been three cases in March, which include one inmate and two staff members, with the most recent positive case being an employee on March 12.
According to the tracker, eight cases were reported in February, showing a sharp decline in positive cases at the facility since staff and inmates have been getting vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,889 inmates housed in the facility, which has an overall capacity of 3,121. Of these about half have been fully vaccinated. Campbell said 1,645 adults in custody had received both their first and second rounds of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Campbell. On March 9, she reported that 2,099 had received their first dose, some of which are still likely waiting for the second round.
Another vaccine clinic is scheduled at the facility on Thursday, Campbell said.
To date, there have been 721 positive COVID-19 cases tied to the facility; this breaks down to 493 inmates and 228 staff members.
After a brief stint of moving to a Tier 3 closure status from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan 13, the largest of the state’s 14 prisons moved back to a Tier 4 status. It had previously been listed under that status since July 3, 2020. The status is related to outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates, and closes the facility to visitation and volunteer-led services, as well as limits inmates’ movement throughout the prison.
Once back in a Tier 4 category, there must be no new cases by the next date in order to further de-escalate.
The facility is still closed to visitation, and when that will reopen is up to the Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem. For now, modified operations will continue, according to Campbell.
Overall 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. Forty-two deaths overall in the state’s Department of Correction facilities have been tied to the virus.
