‘Virus is persistent’: All youth 16 and up eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Starting on Monday, all Oregonians age 16 and older will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, just as the number of positive cases are climbing back up.
“The virus is persistent and stubborn“ Gov. Kate Brown said, in her opening remarks of her Friday news conference. With a daily count of 700 cases of it is clear, “COVID-19 will not surrender,” she said.
“But, we know how to protect ourselves,” she said.
This includes wearing masks, and social distancing and now the administering of vaccinations.
Until people are fully vaccinated they should remain cautious, staying with the basic and wearing masks and following social distancing when around people who have not been vaccinated, Brown said.
She encouraged people to develop a plan to be vaccinated and to help someone else be vaccinated, as well as to keep family and friends safe until they are able to get vaccinated.
To date, one in four people have been vaccinated in Oregon, Brown said, and reported that nearly 300,000 students are back in school.
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen opened his remarks during the new conference to say that vaccine distribution has not been equitable to people of color and he is moving to correct that.
The Oregon Health Authority is prioritizing vaccines for farmworkers and others who are at risk. Vaccines of Latino communities continue to be a short-coming, Allen said.
As of Friday, about .5 million Oregonians, or 37%, have received one dose of a vaccine and about 1 million have been fully vaccinated, according to Allen. He said that three in four seniors have received one shot.
Daily cases of COVID have doubled in a month, he said.
About 1,500 cases were reported in two days, Allen said — which was the highest number since February.
Where individuals age 16 and 17 can find vaccines locally
While a limited supply of Pfizer vaccines for people age 16 and 17 meeting certain conditions has been available at Walgreens in Ontario, access to that specific brand of COVID-19 vaccine will expand on Monday for all youth age 16 and older in Oregon.
Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe says “it’s a priority to get as many 16- and 17-year-olds vaccinated” as possible.
“When we see a surge of illness in young people, it inevitably ripples out,” she said in a news release. “Cases of COVID-19 in our youth impacts our older residents.”
That is why she encourages students to get vaccinated as it will “have significant benefits to classrooms, sports and other extracurricular activities and the community.”
Those wanting to see if there are still vaccines available at Walgreens can contact the store at (541) 889-6288, and speak with someone in the pharmacy rather than following the prompts for the vaccine scheduler.
Walgreens and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario are the only two vaccine providers in Malheur County that have received the Pfizer vaccine, according to the health department.
“Due to the large size of a single tray – 975 doses – and the availability of other vaccines, Pfizer may not be immediately available in Malheur County once the current supply is diminished,” reads the release.
For more information about getting a Pfizer vaccine, contact the health department at (541) 889-7279.
