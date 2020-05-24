ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the agriculture industry and that is expected to continue on into the fall.
Dana Tuckness, Ontario farmer and former president of the Oregon Wheat Growers League, said in an email, the only real problem he sees as the time is a possible shortage of workers to help harvest and transport the wheat crop. Grain elevator operators will be doing everything possible to ensure social distancing and the Grain Inspection Service had contingencies in place if an inspector cannot be on the job, Tuckness said.
“And probably the most critical of all, the Army Corp of Engineers have plans in place to keep the locks open and barges moving up and down the river in a timely manner,” he said.
According to a news release from the Oregon Wheat Growers League, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a $16 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help producers of agriculture commodities affected by COVID-19.
Among the commodities eligible for the funding are durum, hard red spring wheat and malting barley, the OWGL said, and expressed concerns that most of the wheat produced in Oregon is excluded.
Hard and soft red winter wheat, and hard and soft white wheat are not included in the support program.
However, USDA has indicated it will look at considering additional crops to be included in the program, which the OWGL is supporting.
“We are struggling with cash flow like all other farmers and ranchers throughout the nation,” said Clint Carson, OWGL president. “Unfortunately, unless USDA reevaluates, we will not have access to these critical resources. Most our wheat production is soft white wheat, which is specifically excluded from these payments.”
“Things still seem to be changing day by day,” said Stuart Reitz, director of the Malheur Experiment Station, in an email. Crops that could be affected are forage crops such as corn, alfalfa, grass
hay crops because of the slowdown in demand for livestock and dairy products.
Like onions, the livestock industry has slowed down with closure of restaurants and other food entities and a smaller demand for product.
In April the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association released the results of the study that estimated the losses to the cattle industry could be more than $13 billion, with cow-calf producers seeing the largest impact, with virus-related losses estimated at nearly $4 billion, based on $111.91 per head for each domestic mature breeding animal. That could increase by $135.24 per head, without some relief payments.
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director explained that with the losses come from ranchers not able to get their livestock to markets in a timely fashion and animals are having to be held in feedlots longer as there is low demand for their meat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.