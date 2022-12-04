SALEM — Those who would like to comment directly to the Oregon Public Utility Commission regarding Idaho Power’s application for eminent domain along the future 500Kv transmission line from Idaho to Oregon can do so during a virtual meeting on Monday.
The meeting is accessible via Zoom or phone; however, it is noteworthy that the news release from Oregon PUC on Thursday pointed people to an agenda with a Zoom link that only downloaded the Zoom software.
The Argus reached out to the Oregon PUC regarding this on Thursday and requested the link to the meeting so it could provide that for our readers; however that request was denied.
“We don’t provide the direct links to Zoom meetings – we provide the link to the agenda and a web page with the link to minimize the risk of people entering the meeting with the purpose of disrupting the session – as termed online ‘Zoom Bombers,’” said Kandi Young, public information officer for the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
The Argus questioned why the commission would provide a link to a link that was eventually available; questioning the need for an extra step.
No response was returned; however, as of Friday afternoon, the link actually takes the user to a waiting page for the meeting.
It is noteworthy that Zoom offers a control mechanism for meeting hosts to mute those who might seek such a disruption. According to Zoom’s support page, hosts have “full permissions to manage the meeting.” Furthermore, there can only be one host, which “can allow a co-host to manage the administrative side of the meeting, such as managing attendees.”
According to a news release from the Oregon PUC, the meeting is for the public to comment on that application, dubbed a certificate of public convenience and necessity. Idaho Power could use such a certificate in any court proceeding where it seeks to acquire or take private property for public purpose, commonly referred to as the right or power of eminent domain.
The transmission line is known as the Boardman to Hemingway (or B2H) project, named for the ends of the route it would take: the Hemingway substation in Idaho to one near Boardman Oregon.
Idaho Power has asked the PUC to issue the aforementioned certificate for this project. If granted, it would “demonstrate to the court that the transmission line is a public use and necessary for public convenience.”
The virtual meeting option to comment via Zoom or by phone follows a recent in-person meeting in La Grande, Oregon held in November.
Those unable to make it to the meeting, can still submit comments to the commission by Jan. 10. This can be done by emailing PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov; phoning (503) 378-6600 or (800) 522-2404 (all relay calls accepted); or mailing Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – PCN 5, PO Box 1088, Salem OR 97308-1088.
