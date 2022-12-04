SALEM — Those who would like to comment directly to the Oregon Public Utility Commission regarding Idaho Power’s application for eminent domain along the future 500Kv transmission line from Idaho to Oregon can do so during a virtual meeting on Monday.

The meeting is accessible via Zoom or phone; however, it is noteworthy that the news release from Oregon PUC on Thursday pointed people to an agenda with a Zoom link that only downloaded the Zoom software.



