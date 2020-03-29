VALE — The mural trail, one of the longtime traditions in Vale (with roots back to 1992) has its newest location: Vale High School.
The new murals, located on the north end of the high school, along the driveway to the new middle school, were the brainchild of senior Brianna Beesley, who made it her senior project to have community-involved murals placed on the school.
“I wanted to go with a senior project that really incorporated the community, especially our youth because they are so important to this community,” Beesley said.
The murals were inspired by art made by Larissa Ewing’s sixth grade class. One shows an array of Vale students, including a football player, a violinist and someone reading. One mural shows sights from the Malheur County Fair and the Vale Fourth of July Parade and Rodeo. The third shows a scene of the sidewalk in old Vale, including several of Vale’s iconic buildings.
“I asked them to show me images of what Viking pride looks like,” Beesley said.
Beesley received nine drawings from the Vale Elementary School students, and took those to the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society, who shared the images with their artists. The mural society made three murals.
The murals were made by local artists Erin Dentinger, Beth Wolfe and Sydney Bolyard. The drawings that were received are also on display adjacent to the murals. The whole display was installed by Travis Snyder free of charge, Beesley said. They were installed on Feb. 17.
Originally, Beesley wasn’t going to put the murals on the high school, and she was brainstorming other locations for the art.
“I really did struggle to find the building for them to go on originally, but then after I talked to the teachers, I realized it would be the perfect place for students to see how what they do matters,” Beesley said. “The artwork and the creativity that they have matters and is supported here.”
Now, all students of Vale School District will likely see the new murals regularly (cars have to pass the murals in order to get to the middle school) and Beesley said she is excited for the students to be able to have a sense of pride in their work.
“Having good pride based off of your hard work is incredibly powerful,” Beesley said. “For those kids who can take pride in it is something that I’m very happy for.”
For Beesley, this wasn’t the first time this school year that she made a physical impact on her school. Back in August, the 2019-2020 school year started with some dust as Beesley led her ASB team (Beesley is the SB president) in a beautification project of the front of Vale High School.
The project included tearing out most of the vegetation at the front of the high school, adding new rocks to the area, installing a water system and planting new plants (including a new tree for Vale High School Principal Mary Jo Sharpe’s window).
Beesley joked that the landscaping project was partially inspired by the brand new Vale Middle School that took residence right behind the high school.
“It really made the high school look a little bit out of date,” Beesley said in August during the landscaping project.
Beesley said she has been brainstorming several ways to make the school a better place, as it’s something that’s very special to her.
“Pride in school has been huge ever since I was in kindergarten,” Beesley said. “Helping out my senior year has been super awesome. A lot of people said, ‘Why don’t you just make the beautification of the landscaping your project?’ And, that wasn’t my project, that was a group effort. I really wanted to do something that I felt was a good example of all of the things that I’ve learned.”
