Project DOVE Board of Directors Member Mary Clark, right, hands a lit candle to Bella Pressley, of Ontario, during a candlelight vigil held by the nonprofit on Tuesday at the fountain at Treasure Valley Community College. The purpose: to honor victims of domestic violence, in conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
As her husband, Bruce Penn, delivers a prayer for the candlelight vigil, Sharon Penn holds a candle near her paper dove. Each attendee received a paper dove; each featured the name of a domestic violence victim, along with their age of victimization or death.
Members of the Project DOVE Board of Directors, including Christopher Plummer, second from right, and Secretary David Goldthorpe, who also is Malheur County’s District Attorney, right, visit in between greeting attendees ahead of the vigil. Those who attended were offered bracelets, pens and key chains emblazoned with the nonprofit’s logo and crisis phone line, as well as a sticker shaped like a purple ribbon — the nationally recognized symbol for domestic violence awareness.
Excerpts of victims stories along with a pair of shoes and candles were set up around the fountain for a portion of the vigil dubbed "Voices from the Walk." Christopher Plummer and his longtime theater friend, Mardene Olsen, each read a victim's story aloud to the audience.
Ontario Police Lt. James Swank delivered an assortment of data and statistics during speeches given at the vigil, and also spoke about issues officers have dealt with locally, saying some of the most common forms of abuse are emotional, and can include intimidation, isolation and humiliation.
ONTARIO — “No person in your life who claims to care for you, no matter who they are, has the right to put their hands on you in a way to cause you harm. So any of your relationships throughout the rest of your life, just remember that. It doesn’t matter who they are, how long you’ve known them or how long you’ve been with them, they don’t have a right to cause you harm.”
These words were delivered in special message by David Goldthorpe to the many youth who attended a candlelight vigil held by Project DOVE on Tuesday night. Many know Goldthorpe as the Malheur County District Attorney, however, he also serves on the board of directors for Project DOVE. The local nonprofit is aimed at breaking the cycle of domestic and sexual violence as well as human trafficking within our community.
Every year, in conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit organizes a candlelight vigil to remember victims.
Executive Director Terry Basford said Tuesday marked her fourth vigil, and noted that in the three years she has served in her position, statistics tied to domestic violence already had changed. The statistic for women has been the same since she started: one in three women in the U.S. in their lifetime will experience some form of domestic violence. However, the national statistic for men has seen an uptick in the past four years, changing from one in five to one in four, according to Basford.
Goldthorpe, Basford and Ontario Police Lt. James Swank all delivered an assortment of data and statistics during speeches given at the vigil.
Swank, speaking from experience of responding to police calls, talked about how domestic violence isn’t just limited to physical violence. It can include a host of other forms, such as economic, sexual, emotional and psychological. He said some of the most common forms of control police officers see include intimidation, isolation and humiliation.
“In some instances, we’ve seen burning victims,” Swank said.
He then talked about emotional abuse being a “huge” factor in domestic violence, saying that it can come in all forms, such as public humiliation, attacks on self-esteem and self worth, blaming, accusing people of infidelity even if it isn’t happening and threats of harm.
Swank noted that in Oregon 39.8% of women will experience domestic violence or stalking in their lifetime and that 65% of deaths involve an intimate partner, with 90% of those victims being female.
However, he noted that in his experience, domestic violence does not discriminate. He then mentioned how fortunate Malheur County is to have such service providers as Project DOVE, Community in Action and others, noting there are hundreds of cities who do not have those services. Swank also noted that Goldthorpe has done a great job in his position, prosecuting domestic violence offenders to the fullest extent allowed by state law.
After providing data in her speech, Basford posed the question, “So, how can we help?”
She answered that saying, “Talk about it. Make it a dinnertime conversation.”
Then went on to urge people to understand that domestic violence takes on many forms, which are “always, always, always about power and control.”
She urged people to ensure victims know there is somewhere to go and put them in touch with Project DOVE. The nonprofit can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at a 24-hour crisis hotline (800) 889-2000.
Basford took a moment to “brag” on her team who serves on the frontline, ensuring that those phone calls get answered.
“That amazing team helps our victims with survivorship,” she said.
