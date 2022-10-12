ONTARIO — “No person in your life who claims to care for you, no matter who they are, has the right to put their hands on you in a way to cause you harm. So any of your relationships throughout the rest of your life, just remember that. It doesn’t matter who they are, how long you’ve known them or how long you’ve been with them, they don’t have a right to cause you harm.”

These words were delivered in special message by David Goldthorpe to the many youth who attended a candlelight vigil held by Project DOVE on Tuesday night. Many know Goldthorpe as the Malheur County District Attorney, however, he also serves on the board of directors for Project DOVE. The local nonprofit is aimed at breaking the cycle of domestic and sexual violence as well as human trafficking within our community.



