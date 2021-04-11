Vietnam veteran gets diploma after 3-decade wait

ADRIAN
When David Machen received his high school diploma on Thursday night at the regular meeting of the board of directors for the Adrian School District, it was decades after the Vietnam veteran should have, as he dropped out of high and enlisted in the United States military.
He originally attended Adrian schools.
The Oregon state statute that allows qualified veterans to retroactively receive their high school diplomas was utilized to ensure that Machen would receive his.
This statute does state, according to oregon.gov, that the veteran must meet certain requirements including serving in one of a list of conflicts, the Vietnam War being one of those.
Machen was first made aware of the veterans’ diploma program after a chance encounter in Caldwell with Miguel Arredondo, disabled veterans outreach program specialist for the State of Oregon Employment Department.
Arredondo, after working with Machen, found that he never received his high school diploma and, knowing about the Oregon statute, set out to get the long-awaited item.
After almost a year, which included “many phone calls and faxed forms,” Arredondo was able to get a hold of Machen’s transcripts. He then wrote a letter to the Adrian School District Kevin Purnell and made the request for issuance of a diploma based on the Oregon statute.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, was one challenge that made getting the appropriate records where they needed to go more difficult, as the schools were closed.
During the summer of 2020, Arredondo received a reply from Purnell that said Machen was approved and he was put on the schedule to graduate in 2021.
“We’re making a bigger deal than he wanted to,” said Arredondo with a laugh during a phone interview on Thursday afternoon.
He said how he told Machen, “You’re graduating, this should have happened in 1972.”
“It’s bigger than I expected,” noted Machen in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon about the presentation later that evening. However, added, “I’m pretty excited.”
He said, “Miguel is one of the best V.A. advocates that we have!”
Machen said he was offered a cap and gown along with being part of a traditional graduation ceremony, but decided instead to have his diploma presented to him at a meeting of the school board.
Among the visitors to see this milestone was his mother, who he noted was someone who wanted to see him graduate.
“The school’s been nothing but helpful,” said Machen, “The superintendent, he’s been nothing but awesome. Thank you to everyone who was involved in this. It wasn’t an easy task.”
