Veteran organization lauds Ontario Police officer for assisting vet before trespassing him

Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida CEO Charlene Pelland reads a letter she sent to Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai regarding Officer Richard Frazier going “above and beyond the call of duty,” when responding to a call at the nonprofit. Pictured, from left, are Pelland, Veteran Advocates President Ron Verini, Frazier and Iwai.
ONTARIO — Recently, volunteers at a local nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans had to make the difficult decision to ask police to trespass a veteran, for whom they had been providing services. Officer Richard Frazier, who answered the call on July 10, went “above and beyond the call of duty,” according to leaders at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.
As such, a special presentation was conducted on Frazier’s behalf at the top of this week’s Ontario City Council meeting. CEO Charlene Pelland and President Ron Verini, of the nonprofit, presented Frazier with a certificate and Pelland read aloud a letter sent to Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai which was requested to go into his files.
Pelland relayed the story, saying that having to trespass a veteran “is not something we take very lightly, because we have a great deal of respect for our veterans, but we have to keep everyone safe.”
She said that day, volunteer staff had helped the veteran with a gas card as well as purchasing a part for his vehicle, which had become disabled in their parking lot. They asked him to be off the property by closing time at 4 p.m., as there were some issues that made staff, all women at the time, uneasy having them there after that time.
But the man could not leave the property, as his vehicle was disabled, and he had three dogs in his car, which Pelland says were aggressive.
Frazier’s solution to this was to help the man install the part and ensure Pelland was able to get safely to her vehicle.
“He deserves a great deal of credit for his gentleness and kindness toward all involved,” Pelland said. “His behavior during this call was evident of your tremendous leadership and proper training of your officers.”
Verini commented how important offering gratitude is.
“A simple thank you is so needed in this time and place,” he said.
“Good job,” Iwai said to Frazier after a round of applause.
Pelland told Frazier thank you, then smiled and added, “You can come by any time."
