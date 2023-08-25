Veteran organization lauds Ontario Police officer for assisting vet before trespassing him

Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida CEO Charlene Pelland reads a letter she sent to Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai regarding Officer Richard Frazier going “above and beyond the call of duty,” when responding to a call at the nonprofit. Pictured, from left, are Pelland, Veteran Advocates President Ron Verini, Frazier and Iwai.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Recently, volunteers at a local nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans had to make the difficult decision to ask police to trespass a veteran, for whom they had been providing services. Officer Richard Frazier, who answered the call on July 10, went “above and beyond the call of duty,” according to leaders at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.

As such, a special presentation was conducted on Frazier’s behalf at the top of this week’s Ontario City Council meeting. CEO Charlene Pelland and President Ron Verini, of the nonprofit, presented Frazier with a certificate and Pelland read aloud a letter sent to Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai which was requested to go into his files.



