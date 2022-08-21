Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida receives award two years running

In the photo are Tara Howie, Lead Military and Family Readiness Specialist; Ronald Verini, Chairman, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida; Stacey Vasques, Military and Family Readiness Specialist and Douglas Dean, Food Hunger Specialist for Military Members and Families at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.
For the second year in a row, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida (VAOI) has been the recipient of the Community Partner of the Year award by the State Family Program of the Oregon National Guard.
According to the news release announcing the award, “Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was nominated by Stacey Vasques (Military and Family Readiness Specialist) serving : Service Member and Family Support of the Oregon Army National Guard.”
Presenting the award was Vasques, during the 3-116 CAV Yellow Ribbon event which was held recently “for the deployment of our local National Guard unit headed for Kuwait.”
“During 2021 Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida provided over 1750 food boxes containing both perishable and non-perishable food items to service members, veterans, and military-connected families, regardless of their branch of service or status. They promote the service member and family services by sending individuals needing assistance to the program consistently, allowing us to provide information and resources that oftentimes keep them from going hungry or even homeless,” states an excerpt from the release describing the ceremony.
The release goes on to state, “They provide financial assistance to service members, veterans, gold star families, and military-connected families, who need assistance with gas cards, utility bills, rent assistance or mortgage payments and car repairs. This year, it is estimated that they have provided $9,600 in assistance. They provided $3,300 in Grocery Outlet gift cards. The grocery gift cards are separate from the food boxes they provide. They provided $3,800 in Albertsons gift cards, $1,100 gas cards, $1,000 in utility bills, $400 in car repairs, and had 2,240 referrals to community partners. The organization serves service members, Gold Star families, veterans, and military-connected families throughout Eastern Oregon and have become an integral part of the communities throughout Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho.”
