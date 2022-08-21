Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida receives award two years running

In the photo are Tara Howie, Lead Military and Family Readiness Specialist; Ronald Verini, Chairman, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida; Stacey Vasques, Military and Family Readiness Specialist and Douglas Dean, Food Hunger Specialist for Military Members and Families at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.

For the second year in a row, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida (VAOI) has been the recipient of the Community Partner of the Year award by the State Family Program of the Oregon National Guard.

According to the news release announcing the award, “Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was nominated by Stacey Vasques (Military and Family Readiness Specialist) serving : Service Member and Family Support of the Oregon Army National Guard.”



