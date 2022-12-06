It was all smiles at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida on Thursday morning as volunteers took to getting festive with gift wrap and ribbons. The organization is offering free gift-wrapping services at its location at 180 W Idaho Ave, Ontario as well as a virtual and in-person auction / sale.
Phil Jacques shows one of the pieces which was donated to the organization for sale. He demonstrated how this item is actually made up of several removable drawers that can stack on top of one another.
ONTARIO — “We are in the middle of a virtual auction,” said Ron Verini, president and chairman of the board for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, on Thursday morning at the organization’s site. The nonprofit is active in the community providing support to veterans and their families through charitable events and fundraisers. This auction is no exception to that goal.
“All of what is in here has been donated by the community,” Verini continued.
He said it was “put together for us” by Phil and Jan Jacques. The two have been overseeing the collection of donations of items for the virtual auction which is an ongoing event being held online over Facebook Marketplace. Phil Jacques is the vice-chairman of the Veteran Advocates board.
Verini said this is one of the biggest fundraisers the organization has had since it opened.
The auction functions like “any garage sale” explained Jacques, who explained that people can make offers online or show up in person at Veteran Advocates and see for themselves what there is for sale, making a purchase that way.
He said spends a lot of time on his computer researching the general value of the donated items, but it’s Jan who gives the items a price that is slightly below the estimated value in order to give potential buyers a better deal.
All proceeds from the sale of these helps the organization cover the costs of its community outreach programs.
In addition to these items, the gallery of available goods includes furniture, toys, tools, antiques and other decor.
“And they can get it wrapped — free!” said Verini.
Many of the wooden sculptures in the auction are original works and were carved and donated by Veteran Advocates supporter, Robert Metzger.
That’s a wrap
As Verini mentioned, Veteran Advocates is making holiday shopping “easier than ever” by offering gift-wrapping services free of charge. This is a service which has been done for the community in years past by the organization, but which had to temporarily halt due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlene Pelland, board secretary and treasurer and executive director of Veteran Advocates, who “wears many hats” (including a festive halo on Thursday), said the organization has also sold larger items.
“We’ve had some nice furniture that people have donated,” she said. “They don’t want it anymore and we were able to sell it.”
From Dec. 17 through Dec. 24, Veteran Advocates expand its hours of operation to ensure they are available to wrap gifts for community members who need that help.
She said that while there is no charge for the gift-wrapping services being offered, the organization always welcomes donations.
All year ‘round
Verini said that while it is good to have days to commemorate veterans’ service, a lot of people “don’t realize that our military is 24/7.”
“They’re out in the field while we’re celebrating whatever event that we’re celebrating,” he said. “We just need the other 360 days a year rather than JUST the holidays.”
The organization exists as a way to offer much-needed support to veterans, to offer meals, boxes of food and community connections among other necessary resources.
Phil added, “And what we’re doing here, we’re trying to make that happen for them every day by them coming in and having coffee and snacks, lunch — you know, whatever they need.”
“And the nice thing about it is, they don’t have to join anything,” Verini added. “There’s no membership.”
