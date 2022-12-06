ONTARIO — “We are in the middle of a virtual auction,” said Ron Verini, president and chairman of the board for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, on Thursday morning at the organization’s site. The nonprofit is active in the community providing support to veterans and their families through charitable events and fundraisers. This auction is no exception to that goal.

“All of what is in here has been donated by the community,” Verini continued.



