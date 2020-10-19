PAYETTE COUNTY
A vehicle rollover killed a 31-year-old Nampa man and injured his passenger, a 34-year-old woman of Payette early Sunday morning.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Scotty Abbott was driving south in a 2004 Toyota Sienna on Friends Road, south of Greenleaf in Canyon County, when he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. Abbott and his passenger, Tannessa Cavaness were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the minivan, according to ISP.
The two were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where Abbott died from his injuries.
State Police arrived on scene just after 1:30 a.m., and are still investigating the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.